Comic-Con 2022: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Confirms Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary

The Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con 2022 officially confirmed the character that Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji will be portraying in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn and the Guardians of the Galaxy cast were in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con's fabled Hall H, where a slew of first looks and announcements were made. There had been much debate regarding Chukwudi Iwuji's secret character, with guesses ranging from cosmic heroes Beta Ray Bill and Silver Surfer, to the villain High Evolutionary. Comic-Con finally answered the question, with Iwuji taking on the role of the High Evolutionary.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis is live in Hall H at Comic-Con, and captured a video of the first look at Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary.

Director James Gunn confirmed Chukwudi Iwuji in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when he revealed the film started production back in November. Gunn posted a picture with all of the Guardians stars to announce the start of filming, with one of those faces including Iwuji. Following Gunn's post, Iwuji shared a message of gratitude and excitement to his Instagram story.

"As an artist you hope to encounter a champion to open doors for you," Iwuji wrote. "Thank you [James Gunn] for practically kicking the doors off the hinges. Let's Play!!!"

Gunn confirmed on Twitter that it was indeed Iwuji in the photo. He also said that the actor would be taking on a role that "most every big name actor in Hollywood wanted."

"It's been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting," Gunn wrote in the original post.

"The production is so big. James and I, we're picking up where we left off," Iwuji told Variety in February when discussing joining the Guardians sequel. "[The character] is very different from Murn. It requires different stuff from me. The way James works with me is pretty much the same, which is he trusts my choices – but at the same time when I give him a choice, he's ready to push it further. He's making me push myself. This character needs an extremism that I didn't need to really tap into in Peacemaker that I'm tapping into here. Our relationship remains the same, one of enjoyment, mutual love and trust."

Are you hyped to finally find out who Chukwudi Iwuji is playing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!