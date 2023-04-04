Chris Pratt Read Press Clippings That Guardians of the Galaxy Would Flop on Last Day of Vol. 3 Filming

The next movie up for Marvel Studios is James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a threequel effectively serving as the end to the cosmic franchise as we know it. While the name itself will likely carry on for years to come, Gunn has confirmed the film will be the last time this version of the team is on-screen together at the same time. Because it's a massive end to one of superhero cinema's most popular groups, Guardians star Chris Pratt wanted to celebrate in a way only Peter Quill could as the production was getting ready to wrap photography.

"The last day on set of Vol. 3, I did give a speech," Pratt revealed in a recent sit down with Fandango. "I'm not a vindictive person, but I happen to have in my notes file, several press clippings saved from the first movie when everyone predicted Guardians of the Galaxy was going to be Marvel's first flop."

Pratt recalled the pre-release press surrounding the unknown group at the time, with members of the press pointing out the team was one of Marvel's least-known projects.

"That was the consensus critically as it felt like everyone was saying all of these negative things. At the time, we were all pretty insecure and nervous about the prospect. It stood to reason objectively, I suppose, as this is a title that no one has ever heard of," Pratt added. "Of course none of that came true, thank God, we had this great run, so at the end [of filming Vol. 3], I wanted to read some of those clippings to the cast, crew, and specifically to James [Gunn] just to rub it in and say, 'Hey, we overcame a lot to get where we are.'"

What is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 going to be about?

Marvel's synopsis for the sequel can be found below.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.

