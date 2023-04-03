Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Has Epic Opening Song According to Karen Gillan

Monday was an exciting time for fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Not only did tickets for the property's third film go on sale, but a whole bunch of posters were released promoting the film. Then, on top of that all, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 helmer James Gunn unveiled the soundtrack for the upcoming threequel. In fact, Guardians star Karen Gillen says the song that kicks the movie off is one of the most epic moments of the entire franchise.

"There's one song that's the opening of the movie, I'm not going to say what it is, but it is epic," the Jumanji alumnus told Fandango.

In the playlist Gunn shared on Twitter, an acoustic version of Radiohead's "Creep" is listed first, though it's not clear if that's the same order the songs will actually appear in the movie given the playlist includes songs from the first two films in the franchise as well.

Whatever the case, Chris Pratt said in the same chat the Vol. 3 soundtrack is the best one of the franchise.

"I don't want to give you spoilers, but I'll tell you this, I think it's the best soundtrack that we've had on all of the movies," Pratt said. "It's really good. It's moving. He's done it. James has done a great job because he curates these playlists of finding those sleeper hits … kind of bringing something up like he did with each of us, finding this little diamond in the rough and bringing it up and polishing it and letting it be on display. He does a great job with that and all of the songs in this particular volume have that same feeling."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 going to be about?

Marvel's synopsis for the sequel can be found below.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.

