Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt Reacts to Seeing Lifelike Dead Version of Himself on Set

While there are a number of notable moments in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, there's one in particular that had fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film asking some big questions about the fate of Peter Quill/Star Lord. That moment is when we see a slow walk with the team and Nebula is carrying what appears to be Peter's lifeless body. While we don't know the context of the scene, it's still a somewhat unsettling moment and it turns out, filming it was unsettling for the stars, too — particularly Chris Pratt. Speaking with Fandango, Pratt revealed that they used a lifelike dummy version of his character to film the scene and it was so accurate it was eerie.

"They made an incredibly lifelike full-scale doll that she could carry specifically for that scene and in the scene, well, let's just say it doesn't look like I'm awake. Am I dead? Am I asleep? Who knows? But she's carrying this essentially lifeless body," he said.

He went on to talk about how detailed the doll was and revealed that seeing it for the first time was a surreal experience, one that he hopes no one else ever experiences.

"It was so lifelike that literally like the first time I walked in and saw it lying there because it has this dead kind of vibe," he said. "I had a bit of a visceral reaction as if I was standing over myself. It was the strangest thing to see an incredibly lifelike but dead version of yourself is something that I hope no one here ever sees because I think it would mean that you're dead and you're floating over your body and you're now in limbo."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 going to be about?

Marvel's synopsis for the sequel can be found below.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Maria Bakalova, Sylvester Stallone, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Will Poulter, Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens only in theaters May 5th.