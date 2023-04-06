Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Chris Pratt Addresses Star-Lord's "State of Depression" in Sequel

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Chris Pratt talked about Star-Lord's mental state heading into the end of this trilogy. Peter Quill has been through the wringer over the last couple of years. Although fans saw he and the Guardians in Thor: Love and Thunder, things have taken a bit of turn. Pratt told Empire Magazine that Star-Lord has been hitting the bottle pretty hard and that might be affecting his leadership skills. Add those problems to the fact that he's still clearly shaken by Gamora's resurrection and ensuing departure and you have the recipe for a directionless Star-Lord. However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is supposed to be about self-actualization. So, he's got to dig himself out of that rut.

"He's living in a world where Gamora has no idea who he is. The love of his life is gone," says Pratt. "That has caused him to drink a lot. He's not the best leader."

In another recent interview, the Marvel actor talked about his friendship and love for director James Gunn. He told Fandango it goes way further than your standard comraderie between a franchise star and filmmaker. Here's how he described the dynamic down below.

A True Bond Between The Guardians Crew

"He's one of my best friends, I talk to him all the time," Pratt began. "I owe my career to him, and being PQ in GOTG changed everything. Like I said, there waws a list of 25 guys that Hollywood wanted to be PQ, and I wasn't one of them. He found me, took a chance on me, and I trusted him, and I learned a lot through the process -- I didn't know how to play this character, and he taught me how to do it. he did a great job. He knows how to work with acotrs, and knew how to work with me. Works with everyone differently. He's so prepared, he knows exactly what he wants.

Pratt added, "He's not afraid to tell me 'no,' and that's a big deal. Sometimes I get a little overpowering with my ideas and my thoughts. I'll be like, 'It should be this way, that's the way I see it in my brain, and I think it should be that way,' but it's not my show, it's his show. And in the end, I go, 'Wow, he was right, it should be that way.' Periodically also, he's not so proud that if an idea comes up that is good, he'll say 'No, not that idea, becuase it isn't mine.' He's a real collaborator, and whatever's the best thing goes onscreen. And for the most part, he knows exactly what that is going to be."

Are you hoping for a happy Star-Lord at the end of Volume 3? Let us know down in the comments!