Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: New Featurette Teases a Detailed Final Chapter

For the second time in a matter of months, Marvel Studios is wrapping up another trilogy. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 represents the final time that this specific iteration of the team will be together, as often emphasized by director James Gunn. Beyond that, Vol. 3 will be Gunn's last Marvel project for the foreseeable future as he transitions over to the DC Universe to fully embrace his new role as co-studio head. All this external finality extends to what fans see on screen as well, as Gunn has hinted at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 having a high death count, with promotional material heavily teasing that Rocket Raccoon won't make it out alive.

As fans gear up for what promises to be an emotional first weekend of May, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is shifting its press tour into full gear. The latest snippet to come from this cosmic marketing campaign is a new behind-the-scenes featurette that spotlights Gunn, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña and others as they are energetically in the midst of production.

"We're genuine fans, so there's something really sweet about geeking out on set," Saldaña said.

Nebula actress Karen Gillan re-confirms what many anticipated going in, in that Vol. 3 is as much of a Rocket origin story as it is a threequel for the full crew. Mantis actress Pom Klementieff teases that the "beautiful" story has layers hidden "in the details." Pratt praised the "fantastic story" from the "mad genius" that is Gunn. Drax actor Dave Bautista adds that he loves his co-stars and reflects on the completed trilogy with pride.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently caught up with Pratt during the Super Mario Bros. Movie press tour, where he emphasized how special it is to see Guardians succeed given the franchise's humble beginnings.

"It was really emotional," Pratt said. "It was a lot of gratitude around the fact that James Gunn actually directed it and was able to do that. Just grateful that he even gave me the job to begin with. It felt gratifying, knowing that critics had said that it would likely be the first Marvel movie to bomb. What was that going to be like, to be the first Marvel movie to not be successful? To take these characters that no one knew, and now have them be household names, and to be part of that, and to have rides around the world."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.