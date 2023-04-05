Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Shares Emotional Story About Finishing Sequel

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn shared an emotional story about finishing the highly-anticipated Marvel movie. In a tweet, the filmmaker revealed that he had just completed the sound mixing for Guardians Vol. 3 last night. Everyone has been a bit emotional when it comes to the MCU's favorite ensemble. Gunn is no exception as this isn't just his farewell to Chris Pratt and his team of sarcastic weirdos, it's also a goodbye to Marvel Studios proper. As has been highly-publicized, the director is now the head of DC Studios. That's going to take up a ton of his time, and make it basically impossible for him to make any more Marvel movies. So, gear up, this is absolutely the last ride for everyone's faves.

On Twitter, Gunn said, "Finalized the sound mix for #GotGVol3 last night & I am just so incredibly excited to share this movie with everyone; I feel teary-eyed & supremely grateful for this journey. Despite the downs among the ups, what a wonderful experience these past ten years have been."

What Will The End For The Guardians Look Like?

It's going to be a tearful affair for our favorite band of "plucky" heroes when Guardians Vol. 3 hits the big screen. Fandango spoke to both Karen Gillan and Chris Pratt about their love for James Gunn and the world that he's created. It feels a little bit like the last day of senior year in these interviews now. The reality dawning on everyone that this is really it. So, the waterworks are only going to increase here.

"Oh God, don't cry," Gillan explained to the outlet, "I'm so grateful to him. he gave me a career in films in America. He is the most wonderful director, the most caring person. He also is the one that takes in a lot of people into his life. I feel like everyone has got some interesting story, or is a little bit lost in some way, and he forms this family around him. He's truly one of the most caring people I've ever come across on my life. So that's lovely to be around as a human, but then on set, you feel incredibly taken care of as an actor, and you feel like he creates this comfortable, safe space where you can make an idiot of yourself and try stuff, and he's going to probably laugh at you and make fun of you but that's okay."

