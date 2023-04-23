Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Confirmed to Have Franchise's Longest Run Time

Marvel Studios is getting ready to release Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and they have officially begun screening the film. From everything we've seen in the trailers and promotional material, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could be the best in the franchise. Early reactions to the film seemingly confirm the above sentiment, and it looks like Marvel could have another hit on their hands. It was previously reported that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would have the longest runtime in the franchise, and now those reports have been confirmed by the early screenings. The Guardians sequel will officially have a runtime of 2 hours and 29 minutes.

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "In Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. James Gunn writes and directs "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt and Sara Smith serve as executive producers."

Chris Pratt and James Gunn Hype Up Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Soundtrack

Chris Pratt wasn't shy about hyping the release in a recent discussion with Fandango. "I don't want to give you spoilers, but I'll tell you this, I think it's the best soundtrack that we've had on all of the movies," Pratt explained. "It's really good. It's moving. He's done it. James has done a great job because he curates these playlists of finding those sleeper hits … kind of bringing something up like he did with each of us, finding this little diamond in the rough and bringing it up and polishing it and letting it be on display. He does a great job with that and all of the songs in this particular volume have that same feeling."

"I worked twice as hard on this soundtrack as I did on both the first two soundtracks combined," Gunn told EW. "Once I started doing the first Guardians movie, I felt drawn to it. I felt called to it, if that makes any sense. So, I feel very good [about Vol. 3] because I feel like I did everything that I possibly could to make this trilogy as good as it can possibly be. And I feel incredibly blessed and fortunate that I had all these people around me making it. It's the biggest blessing of my life."

