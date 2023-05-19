Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Easter Egg May Confirm High Evolutionary's Survival

Marvel Studios recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters, and it pushed the franchise in an interesting direction. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 received glowing reviews upon hitting theaters, and it made a lot of cash at the box office. In fact, it has already become the highest-grossing film out of Phase 5, and it is showing no signs of slowing down as yet. During the final moments of the film, it is assumed that High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) had perished, but a new interview may reveal that he survived Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In an interview with Strip Marvel, VFX artist Miguel Angel Acevedo Montserrat reveals that Drax (Dave Bautista) can be seen carrying and saving the High Evolutionary when the animals are escaping Arête Laboratories. So the next time you watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, pay attention to that moment.

High Evolutionary Actor Reveals Alternate Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Ending

During a recent appearance on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Iwuji revealed that the film has an alternate ending that shows the High Evolutionary alive and well.

"Well, let me just put it this way. I'm hoping you'll see an extended version or maybe an alternate ending, you know, that we certainly did film," Iwuji told us. "I mean the whole point in Marvel is that unless you see someone die they haven't necessarily died and even if they do die what does that mean in the multiverse, right? But, the point is that Rocket doesn't shoot me. They make a point of saying why don't you kill him and he says no, I'm not going to kill him. And you don't actually see me go down with the ship. So, I'll just leave it at that."

Chris Pratt on Emotional Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Ending

"It was really emotional," Pratt revealed to ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "It was really emotional for so many reasons that it would take too long in this interview to even get into. But it just was emotional. It was a lot of gratitude around the fact that James Gunn actually directed it and was able to do that. Just grateful that he even gave me the job to begin with. It felt gratifying, knowing that critics had said that it would likely be the first Marvel movie to bomb. And what was that gonna be like, to be the first Marvel movie to not be successful? To take these characters that no one knew, and now have them be household names, and to be part of that, and to have rides around the world."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now!

What do you think about this? Do you think High Evolutionary is alive? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!