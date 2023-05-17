Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Alternate Ending With High Evolutionary Revealed (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios recently released the highly anticipated third film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise almost two weeks ago, and it has already become the highest grossing film of Phase 5. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released to some pretty solid reviews, and everything you see in the trailers makes it one of the films you can't miss this summer. Director James Gunn is about to make the big move to focus solely on his DC Studios projects, but he actually brought over a DC actor to play the big bad in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Chukwudi Iwuji (Peacemaker) plays the High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, who is the main antagonist, and he kind of meets his demise at the end of the film. While making an appearance on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Iwuji reveals that the film has an alternate ending than the one we saw in theaters.

"Well, let me just put it this way. I'm hoping you'll see an extended version or maybe an alternate ending, you know, that we certainly did film," Iwuji told us. "I mean the whole point in Marvel is that unless you see someone die they haven't necessarily died and even if they do die what does that mean in the multiverse, right? But, the point is that Rocket doesn't shoot me. They make a point of saying why don't you kill him and he says no, I'm not going to kill him. And you don't actually see me go down with the ship. So, I'll just leave it at that."

Chris Pratt on Emotional Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Ending

"It was really emotional," Pratt revealed to ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "It was really emotional for so many reasons that it would take too long in this interview to even get into. But it just was emotional. It was a lot of gratitude around the fact that James Gunn actually directed it and was able to do that. Just grateful that he even gave me the job to begin with. It felt gratifying, knowing that critics had said that it would likely be the first Marvel movie to bomb. And what was that gonna be like, to be the first Marvel movie to not be successful? To take these characters that no one knew, and now have them be household names, and to be part of that, and to have rides around the world."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now!

