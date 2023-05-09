Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Florence + the Machine Shares Reaction to Emotional Moment

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had Florence + The Machine really emotional when they discovered that special moment near the end of the film. On Twitter, Florence Welch's initial reaction to the use of the band's song in the Marvel Studios picture has fans really satisfied on social media. The Florence + The Machine singer told James Gunn, "Thank you so much for all the love, for this moment." In the Marvel Studios movie, the Guardians of the Galaxy's adventure comes to a close for now. But, not before there's one last dance for everyone to leave on a happy note.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Brings The Heat With The Soundtrack

A few weeks ago, series star Chris Pratt spoke to Fandango about the music in these movies. From his comments, it's clear he was priming the audience for a really good time. Judging by all the responses on social media and from critics, Awesome Mix Vol. 3 is going up on the shelf with all the other music collections from James Gunn's movies. Check out what the star had to say right here.

@florence So I cried all the way through this movie but when the The Guardians of the Galaxy started dancing to Dog Days I really lost it. Thank you so much for all the love for this moment. The superhero obsessed little girl in me can’t believe it happened ♥️ x ♬ Dog Days Are Over – Florence + The Machine

"I don't want to give you spoilers, but I'll tell you this, I think it's the best soundtrack that we've had on all of the movies," Pratt explained. "It's really good. It's moving. He's done it. James has done a great job because he curates these playlists of finding those sleeper hits … kind of bringing something up like he did with each of us, finding this little diamond in the rough and bringing it up and polishing it and letting it be on display. He does a great job with that and all of the songs in this particular volume have that same feeling."

What's The Plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

The MCU's big smash-hit has a brand new description if you're thinking about checking it out: "In Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

"James Gunn writes and directs "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt and Sara Smith serve as executive producers."

