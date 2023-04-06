James Gunn Compares High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to Iconic Villain

The long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is hitting theaters next month, and it will see the return of Marvel's lovable space crew in addition to some franchise newcomers. One such fresh face is Chukwudi Iwuji who is taking on the villainous role of the High Evolutionary. Previously, Iwuji worked with director James Gunn on Peacemaker and the actor has teased that his new role is "completely different" from what we've seen him do in the past. This week, Gunn spoke with Empire and opened up about the High Evolutionary and compared him to a classic movie villain.

"The High Evolutionary is one of my favorite Marvel villains," Gunn shared. "I've always been a big fan of [1932 film] Island Of Lost Souls. He's like a space Doctor Moreau. He's a detestable character, frankly." Gunn is expected to talk more about the film in the upcoming issue of Empire, which hits the stands on April 13th.

During Marvel Studios' panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con last year, Iwuji told ComicBook.com, "I think you've got sort of a nice range of the charming, crazy, arrogant, dangerous sociopath ... I don't know how else to describe him, but he's all those things." He added, "I think one of the things [James Gunn] said to me is that this guy, he's a very powerful, villain but I need you to to to ground hi ... "It should be sort of weird that, yes, he's a marvel villain, but I need him grounded, so I think he's he sort of crosses genres. There's something of the James Bond villain in him, there's something of the mad scientist in him, there's something of a Marvel villain in him, and then there's something -- and I say because my background is Shakespeare -- there's something of King Lear going mad in him, and Richard III. It really straddled all the parts of my career that I enjoyed and I could bring to the role."

Who Stars in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

In addition to Iwuji, Guardians of the Galaxy newcomers include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, and Superstore alum Nico Santos. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova will also be repairing her role as Cosmo the Spacedog, a role she first played last year in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The movie will also feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5th.