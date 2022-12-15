Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Calls Will Poulter's Adam Warlock a "Traditional Superhero"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn described how Adam Warlock functions as a "traditional supehero." He sat down with EW to talk about everything with Marvel's rag-tag team. When the topic turned to Will Poulter's golden character, he said that he's more of a classically styled her than the chaotic guardians. However, Gunn did says that, "her might be pushing it." All of those wild cosmic powers make him more than a match for the Guardians, but the true purpose for his inclusion goes beyond just having him show up to battle the cast. The filmmaker says that his interaction with Star-Lord and crew are "an interesting juxtaposition with where we've been so far." Keep in mind, the Guardians of the Galaxy are coming off battling with a "traditional hero" in Thor: Love and Thunder, so they've seen this routine a bunch of times now. However, with a character so beloved by cosmic Marvel fans, it just seems like there's more for Poulter to do after this adventure ends.

Adam Warlock himself spoke to US Weekly about the physical transformation into a golden god this year. The actor is fully aware that some corners of the fandom are expecting massive things. However, it feels like Poulter cannot reveal anything and seems loathe to get in front of a microphone in the meantime. Completely understandable from his point of view, but a little like torture for fans who've been waiting.

"There have been some challenges relative to the physical preparations for the character. I'm sort of hesitant to talk about it just because I don't know what it looks like yet. So, I'm sort of nervous to say anything until I've seen because I don't even know if what I did or went through even worked yet," Poulter revealed. "But I will say that I was incredibly well supported and couldn't have had more help in the respect of the diet and the training that was required. That was key. Certainly not something I went away and did on my own."

Here's how The Walt Disney Company describes the Guardians' swan song: "In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. It's a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

