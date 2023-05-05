Comic-Con 2022: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's James Gunn Teases Adam Warlock Influences

During Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were treated to the first footage from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, including the first look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. While fans outside of SDCC haven't gotten to see that footage just yet, Poulter's Warlock is a character that is eagerly anticipated and speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, filmmaker James Gunn teased some of his comics inspiration for the live action take on the character

"I mean, listen. I love that old Jim Starlin stuff and so there's a lot of stuff in there, but he is also like all the Guardians," Gunn said. "He comes from this sort of natural world of the Guardians space opera. That's true above everything else."

Adam Warlock is a character that Marvel fans have been waiting to see join the MCU for a long time. The character was first teased in a post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and fans kept expecting to see the character pop up in various films since then. At one point, there was even speculation that the character could pop up in Avengers: Infinity War, though that ended up not being the case.

Last fall, Poulter spoke about how "lucky and honored" he feels to be part of the Marvel family, particularly part of Guardians of the Galaxy.

"I feel very, very lucky and honored to have been welcomed into the Marvel family," Poulter said at the time. "Particularly in a franchise like Guardians of the Galaxy, which I regard to be incredibly creative and very, very unique. James Gunn is someone I really, really admire so I feel very lucky."

You can check out the description of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 footage from Comic-Con below as well as the official synopsis for the film beyond that.

"Guardians 3 footage sees the Guardians captured by Ravagers and Nebula reveals they have an appointment with Gamora. Peter Quill is caught all the way off guard. Peter reflects on their time together. 'You were everything to me,' he said. 'I thought you were gone but you're here and I miss you.' Gamora tells him that person was not her. We get our first look at Adam Warlock. A grown Groot fights back-to-back with Quill. High Evolutionary shows up. The Guardians float on a space planet. Gamora caps the trailer by calling Quill by the wrong name and turning him down. The Guardians joke on Quill for talking to her so intimately on an open communication line and they've been listening all along. It ends with Mantis asking what we know about Rocket. A shot of a very young Rocket Raccoon takes the screen. Much of the trailer was set to "Do You Realize" by Flaming Lips."

In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023.