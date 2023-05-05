Guardians of the Galaxy's Will Poulter Hopeful for MCU Future as Adam Warlock

We are just under a year away from Will Poulter's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but when it comes to the MCU the future is always a topic of conversation, especially now that Marvel Studios has revealed projects for Phase 5 and Phase 6 and there are even already dates for the first Phase 7 projects as well. The only thing that isn't so clearly laid out is Poulter's future with the franchise, but the actor is hopeful that there is much more to come.

Speaking with YouTuber The Movie Dweeb, Poulter said that he doesn't know what the plan going forward is, but he hopes that he and his character have a future after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"I really hope so, dude," Poulter said (via CBR). "You know, I don't honestly know what the plan is, I mean that is, hand on heart, you know the truth."

Poulter made similar comments earlier this year when speaking with The Playlist, admitting that he doesn't know what's in store for him, but that he wants to go on a journey with his character.

"I don't know, "Poulter said when asked about multiple appearances as Adam Warlock. "I honestly don't know what's in store for me. I'm waiting to find out, and that's the honest truth but, needless to say, I'd love to sort of go on a journey with that character."

Poulter has also previously expressed how grateful he is for the support he's already received from Marvel fans.

"There have been some challenges relative to the physical preparations for the character. I'm sort of hesitant to talk about it just because I don't know what it looks like yet. So, I'm sort of nervous to say anything until I've seen because I don't even know if what I did or went through even worked yet," Poulter told US Weekly. "But I will say that I was incredibly well supported and couldn't have had more help in the respect of the diet and the training that was required. That was key. Certainly not something I went away and did on my own."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023. But first, the Guardians will be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8th and in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special later this year.