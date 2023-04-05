New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Character Posters Released

This has been a very exciting week for character posters. Yesterday saw the release of the Barbie trailer in addition to posters showcasing the movie's huge cast. Today, Marvel has released the character posters for the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is excepted to be the last MCU movie to feature the original Guardians crew. Director James Gunn has hinted that there will be some major deaths in the movie, but if your favorite space heroes have to go out, it looks like they're going out with quite a bang.

"In 1 month, welcome to the frickin' #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy Get tickets now," the official Twitter account for Marvel Studios shared on Twitter today. "Experience Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, written and directed by James Gunn. Only in theaters May 5." The character posters showcase Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), and Cosmo (Maria Bakalova). You can check out the posters below:

Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon

Peter Quill/Star-Lord

Peter Quill/Star-Lord

Gamora

Gamora

Drax

Drax

Nebula

Nebula

Mantis

Mantis

Groot

Groot

Kraglin

Kraglin

Cosmo

Cosmo

Do You Have to Watch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

There are definitely moments in the new special that will come up again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, including the introduction of Cosmo the Spacedog. During an interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero host, Brandon Davis, James Gunn was asked if the holiday special is required viewing before the movie.

"Well, I'm always trying to be balanced with these things, so I think it's wonderful," Gunn explained. "People should see the Holiday Special. You're obviously gonna learn a lot about where the Guardians have been in the past few years. You know, you're gonna see how they now inhabit Knowhere. They've got a new ship called the Bowie. They've got a dog [who] is part of their crew now who has telekinesis named Cosmo. So where you get to learn all that, and then there's a couple of bigger pieces of spoiler-y lore. You're gonna learn all of those things. In a way, the Holiday Special was a Trojan Horse for me to sneak in stuff that becomes important in Volume 3, so I don't have to spend a lot of time at the beginning of that movie explaining it."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released in theatres on May 23rd.