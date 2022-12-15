James Gunn Reveals Which Character Influenced His Return for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn revealed which of the Guardians of the Galaxy characters influenced his return for Volume 3. EW talked to the DC Films head man about his Marvel Cinematic Universe swan song. Surprising no one, the member of his favorite band of misfits that led to this sequel was Rocket. He's been a constant throughout the three big screen adventures, and the filmmaker couldn't leave without finishing the gun-toting inventor's story. Fans were clamoring for this to be the resolution coming out of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. (Well, that and Gamora's status. Clearly Gunn can handle two things at once.) This news should make people even more excited for what's going to happen to their favorite machine gun-carrying alien in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Check out everything the director had to say about it right here.

"One of the reasons why I came back to [make] this movie was because I felt like I needed to tell Rocket's story," Gunn said. "I would've been very sad not to complete the trilogy for many reasons, but I just feel very connected to Rocket. I feel like nobody would be able to tell his full story if it wasn't me."

If that weren't enough enthusiasm. The filmmaker would end up claiming that we've really been following Rocket this whole time instead of Peter Quill in a way. They have effectively functioned as co-leaders of this very strange team since meeting in the first Guardians of the Galaxy.

"To me, Rocket has always been the secret protagonist of the Guardians movies," Gunn continued."From the beginning, it has been rooted in who he is as a character. I think he exemplifies a lot of the traits of all the Guardians. They've had all these traumas, and it brings them together. I just think that his is more extreme than others."

The Walt Disney Company describes the upcoming film: "In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. It's a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

