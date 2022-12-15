Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: New Look at Star-Lord and Gamora Revealed

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is closing multiple trilogies next year. Following what might be multiple swan songs in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a threequel that promises to bring a definitive end to the fan-favorite team as audiences know them. While speculation has run wild regarding who is going to bite the dust in James Gunn's last (for the time being) directorial endeavor for Marvel Studios, an equal amount of theories have surfaced when it comes to how this squad comes together. Chris Pratt's Star-Lord and company worked as a cohesive unit in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder, but they were missing one key member: Zoe Saldana's Gamora.

The Gamora that fans have known for eight years is dead, but an iteration of the daughter of Thanos is still out roaming the galaxy. Following her death in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, but a 2014 version of the character arrived to the present-day MCU in Avengers: Endgame thanks to time travel shenanigans and escaped the final battle with her life. In Peter Quill's last Endgame moments he was seen staring at a picture of Gamora on a screen, indicating that he plans to track down the one that's still alive.

As revealed in an Entertainment Weekly image, that mission will prove to be successful, as a new snapshot from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 shows Quill and Gamora reunited on a ship.

(Photo: Jessica Miglio)

Where this comes in the film remains unknown, but it's worth noting that Quill is rocking his new Guardians uniform. He is seen in those threads at multiple points in the teaser trailer, but this is the first time he is sharing a frame in that outfit alongside Gamora.

"It's bittersweet; after all those years of complaining about that green make-up, I find myself already nostalgic about it," Saldana said in February regarding the filming process on Guardians 3. "There's a lot of melancholy here, but also pride that we've achieved something great. James Gunn has written a beautiful story, that's making us emotional even as we shoot it."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 23rd, 2023.