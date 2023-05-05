Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Posts Heartwarming Tribute to Rocket

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn posted a heartwarming tribute to Rocket as the film begins its opening weekend. Most Marvel fans are excited to see the newest entry in the franchise. Those Rotten Tomatoes numbers are no mirage as the movie is fresh with both critics and audiences. Amid this groundswell of support, Gunn took to Twitter to celebrate the Guardian of the Galaxy that makes the entire thing go, Rocket Raccoon. It would be hard to argue that the movie isn't directly about the shortest member of the team. Audiences can't get enough.

"Today is the day! #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 opens in theaters! At the end of the day, this is a movie about joy & compassion & learning to see beyond the rim of our own worlds & having empathy for all living things," Gunn wrote. "Rocket's journey is my own & I'm so happy to have had him help me to learn to be a better person over the past 11 years – as have all of you. Enjoy the movie. We came into this saying "You're welcome" but now we'll leave saying "thank you.""

What To Watch Before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Gunn after The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. In that interview, the director talked about how he may have tipped his hand for what's coming in Volume 3.

"Well, I'm always trying to be balanced with these things, so I think it's wonderful," Gunn explained. "People should see the Holiday Special. You're obviously gonna learn a lot about where the Guardians have been in the past few years. You know, you're gonna see how they now inhabit Knowhere. They've got a new ship called the Bowie. They've got a dog [who] is part of their crew now who has telekinesis named Cosmo. So where you get to learn all that, and then there's a couple of bigger pieces of spoiler-y lore. You're gonna learn all of those things. In a way, the Holiday Special was a Trojan Horse for me to sneak in stuff that becomes important in Volume 3, so I don't have to spend a lot of time at the beginning of that movie explaining it."

