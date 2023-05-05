Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Dave Bautista Thanks Fans for Support

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Dave Bautista thanks the fans for their support on his Marvel journey. On social media, the actor posted a video of him in full Drax makeup. Clearly, it's an emotional weekend for those out there that love the Guardians of the Galaxy. With this being James Gunn's final movie with Marvel Studios, it does feel like the end of something. Bautista has been vocal about this being his last time playing Drax. The character means a lot to him, but The Destroyer has also come to be a fan-favorite among MCU fans. He wanted to take a second and make sure that the fans understood how much he's appreciated the love on this journey.

"Every day I say a little prayer for Drax. The role that changed my life," Bautista said. "Forever grateful to the fans and my Guardians family. What a magical journey it's been. Thank you for letting me be your Drax. #DraxForever"

Every day I say a little prayer for Drax. The role that changed my life. Forever grateful to the fans and my Guardians family. What a magical journey it’s been. Thank you for letting me be your Drax. 🙏🏼 #DraxForever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mK5u8sLTI1 — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) May 5, 2023

How Does Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Stack Up?

Mike Ryan from Uproxx spoke to Bautista about the tone and goals for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The former WWE Superstar never shied away from saying it's the best movie of the three. A lot of fans agree with him so far.

"It's very emotional. It's emotional, it's dark, and it's deep and it's inspiring. I think this is going to be a special… Obviously, I haven't seen it and I always feel like that every time," Bautista claimed. "I thought Guardians was going to be the best, or Guardians 2 was going to be the best. And after reading the script and after being on this film and filming it, it's just so much better."

"It's just so much better, so much deeper. It's so much more personal. And there's such a massive inspiring message to this film," Bautista said. "But I think it's going to be the best Guardians. I think unlike a lot of franchises, we're leaving with our best. We haven't been watered down as we've gone along, but I think we're leaving with our best film."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters right now.

