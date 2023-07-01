Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Thanks Marvel Fans for Box Office Success

Marvel Studios released the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and the final film from James Gunn at the studio two months ago, and it was met with a pretty great response. Initial reactions for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have been better than most superhero projects released this year, and it has been making money at the box office. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 had been in the top ten films list at the box office for the past 10 weeks and will finally leave that group with its theatrical run dying down, and now the director is thanking fans for the film's success at the box office. In a new post on Twitter, Gunn thanked fans for keeping Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the top ten at the box office for so long.

You can check out his post below!

PROBABLY our last weekend in the top ten in theaters (after 9 weeks!) Thank you all for a spectacular run! 💜 #gotgvol3 pic.twitter.com/1EMNiGKeW3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 1, 2023

James Gunn Thinks There Are Too Many Superhero Movies

Superhero movies have kind of taken over cinema, and it seems like every month there are more and more projects being released, ranging from television to film. Gunn recently revealed that he believes that there are too many superhero movies being released while appearing on his friend and actor Michael Rosenbaum's podcast.

"Yeah, I do think there's too many, but I think it's much less a problem of 'too many,'" Gunn recently revealed. "Yes, we are not going to overextend ourselves at DC. We're going to be very careful with what we put out and making sure everything is as good as it can possibly be. But I think that what's happened is that people have gotten really lazy with their superhero stories. They have gotten to the place where, 'Oh, it's a superhero, let's make a movie about it. And, 'Oh, let's make a sequel because the first one did pretty well.' And they aren't thinking about, why is this story special? What makes this story stand apart from other stories? What is the story at the heart of it all? Why is this character important? What makes this story different that it fulfills a need for people in theaters to go see, or on television? I think people have gotten a little lazy, and there's a lot of biff-pow-bam stuff happening in movies, and I'm watching third acts of superhero films where I don't think there's a rhyme or reason to what's happening, I don't care about the characters. And they've gotten too generic. There's this sort of middle-of-the-road type of genre tone that so many superhero movies have, as opposed to having very different genres. I like very serious superhero movies, I like very comedic superhero movies, I like ones that are really just a murder mystery but with superheroes. I like to see these different types of stories as opposed to seeing the same story told over and over again."

"People say 'superhero fatigue,' but I think that you see now that's not a real thing. People are fatigued with repetition. I don't think it's just superhero movies; I think you're seeing it now in spectacle films in general...there's a lot of spectacle films made, and they just have gotten really generic and they've gotten boring, and they're not about characters, and there's no emotion." The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director added.

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Synopsis?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows, "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

