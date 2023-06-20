Who do you trust? Secret Invasion poses that question to ever-paranoid spymaster Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), not seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since his triple appearances in Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. The latter ended with a post-credits scene showing Fury off-planet aboard the S.A.B.E.R. Space Station, revealing that shape-shifting Skrulls Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Soren (Sharon Blynn) were impersonating the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) on Earth under Fury's orders. Their faction of refugees has been searching for a new planet to call home since the mid-1990s, when Talos, Soren, and their daughter G'iah fled Kree rule in Captain Marvel.



That story continues in Secret Invasion, a six-episode espionage series that sees Fury attempt to thwart a hostile takeover of Earth by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and his sect of like-minded Skrulls.

"[Producer] Kevin Feige and Marvel said 'This is the tone of the show, and this is what we want it to be, and we want it to be darker, and go for the violence. Just go for it,'" series director Ali Selim told ComicBook about the show's more mature themes and darker tone. "And then it's an ongoing conversation as you're editing about, 'Should the bullet hit the head, or hit the heart? Where would the bullet hit? And what color would the blood be?' So I think that all becomes a different conversation but ultimately, it all goes back to: how do you best tell the story?"

Below, find out everything you need to know about how to stream Secret Invasion online.

Secret Invasion Premiere Date



Marvel's Secret Invasion premieres Wednesday, June 21st, on Disney+.

Disney+ Basic with ads costs $7.99/month, while Disney+ Premium (no ads) costs $10.99/month. Customers can also sign up for the Disney Bundle: Disney+ and Hulu Duo Basic with ads ($9.99/month), Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Trio Basic with Ads ($12.99/month), or the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ Trio Premium without ads on Disney+ and Hulu ($19.99/month). Try Disney+ here.

Secret Invasion Release Time



Secret Invasion Episode 1 will be available to watch on Disney+ at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 3:00 AM Eastern Time on June 21st.

Will Secret Invasion Release All at Once?



No. New episodes of Secret Invasion will premiere weekly on Wednesdays at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET on Disney+.

Secret Invasion Episodes Guide



Secret Invasion Episode 1: Wednesday, June 21st

Secret Invasion Episode 2: Wednesday, June 28th

Secret Invasion Episode 3: Wednesday, July 5th

Secret Invasion Episode 4: Wednesday, July 12th

Secret Invasion Episode 5: Wednesday, July 19th

Secret Invasion Episode 6: Wednesday, July 26th

Secret Invasion Plot Synopsis



The official logline: "In Marvel Studios' new series Secret Invasion, set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart the imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity."

The series is inspired by the 2008 comic book crossover by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Yu, which spanned the eight-issue Secret Invasion limited series and spawned a number of tie-ins and one-shots.

Secret Invasion Cast and Characters



Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, leading a cast that includes Fury's allies: Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, Olivia Colman as MI6 Agent Sonya Falsworth, and Don Cheadle as James "War Machine" Rhodes. Rounding out the cast are Kingsley Ben-Adir as the Skrull Gravik, Charlayne Woodard as Priscilla Fury, Killian Scott as the Skrull Pagon, Samuel Adewunmi as the Skrull Beto, Dermot Mulroney as U.S. President Ritson, and Emilia Clarke as the grown-up G'iah. Christopher McDonald and Katie Finneran have been cast in undisclosed roles.

What to Watch Before Secret Invasion



Recommended Secret Invasion viewing order: Captain Marvel (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Marvel Studios LEGENDS: Nick Fury (2023), Marvel Studios LEGENDS: Maria Hill (2023), Marvel Studios LEGENDS: Talos & The Skrulls (2023), Marvel Studios LEGENDS: Everett Ross (2023), Marvel Studios LEGENDS: James Rhodes (2023), and Secret Invasion Episode 1 (2023).

