First Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Reactions Call It Marvel's Best

By Adam Barnhardt

Entertainment journalists in Paris got to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for the first time Saturday during a celebration that saw the cast of the film attend Disneyland Paris. The vast majority of reactions are overwhelmingly positive for the film, with many applauding the picture's juggling of the franchise's trademark comedy with a much darker tone that what we've seen from the group so far. Not only that, but many are lauding the heartbreaking tone the film carries, even more so after Guardians helmer James Gunn confirmed this would be the last Marvel film for both he and some of the film's cast.

"The last Marvel project, who knows, but I see it as my last Guardians movie," Guardians helmer James Gunn previously told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm a guy who never says never because I've seen too many people say 'never' and be pulled back into the fray, so I wouldn't say that. But I see it as being my last Guardians movie."

That's when the director brought up Bautista, adding, "I know Dave sees it as being his last Guardians movie, and Dave and I are pretty much attached to the hip on those projects. So I don't see me going on and doing any more after that."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about the latest Guardians flick!

Heart Full and Broken

prevnext

Makes You Smile

prevnext

Brutal Fights

prevnext

Tremendously Emotional

prevnext

Revived the Cinema

prevnext

Top 3

prevnext

Touches of Terror

prevnext

Heartbreaking and Hilarious

*****

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

prev
0comments
Start the Conversation

of