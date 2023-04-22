First Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Reactions Call It Marvel's Best

Entertainment journalists in Paris got to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for the first time Saturday during a celebration that saw the cast of the film attend Disneyland Paris. The vast majority of reactions are overwhelmingly positive for the film, with many applauding the picture's juggling of the franchise's trademark comedy with a much darker tone that what we've seen from the group so far. Not only that, but many are lauding the heartbreaking tone the film carries, even more so after Guardians helmer James Gunn confirmed this would be the last Marvel film for both he and some of the film's cast.

"The last Marvel project, who knows, but I see it as my last Guardians movie," Guardians helmer James Gunn previously told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm a guy who never says never because I've seen too many people say 'never' and be pulled back into the fray, so I wouldn't say that. But I see it as being my last Guardians movie."

That's when the director brought up Bautista, adding, "I know Dave sees it as being his last Guardians movie, and Dave and I are pretty much attached to the hip on those projects. So I don't see me going on and doing any more after that."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about the latest Guardians flick!