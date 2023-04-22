First Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Reactions Call It Marvel's Best
Entertainment journalists in Paris got to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for the first time Saturday during a celebration that saw the cast of the film attend Disneyland Paris. The vast majority of reactions are overwhelmingly positive for the film, with many applauding the picture's juggling of the franchise's trademark comedy with a much darker tone that what we've seen from the group so far. Not only that, but many are lauding the heartbreaking tone the film carries, even more so after Guardians helmer James Gunn confirmed this would be the last Marvel film for both he and some of the film's cast.
"The last Marvel project, who knows, but I see it as my last Guardians movie," Guardians helmer James Gunn previously told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm a guy who never says never because I've seen too many people say 'never' and be pulled back into the fray, so I wouldn't say that. But I see it as being my last Guardians movie."
That's when the director brought up Bautista, adding, "I know Dave sees it as being his last Guardians movie, and Dave and I are pretty much attached to the hip on those projects. So I don't see me going on and doing any more after that."
Heart Full and Broken
This movie... my heart is full and broken at the same time, it was a LOT to process, a very complex story but it left me feeling awesome#GotGVol3 #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/ANahOaLlgk— Lily la Fourmi (@FourmiLily) April 22, 2023
Makes You Smile
#GardiensdelaGalaxie3 Notre bande de marginaux préférés est de retour pour une ultime aventure intergalactique qui tient toutes ses promesses. Du grand spectacle, un ascenseur émotionnel qui nous sert le cœur, une B.O rythmée et une touche d'humour qui nous fait sourire... pic.twitter.com/iLS1fFtly8— A young goddess (@AntheaKhaleesi) April 22, 2023
Brutal Fights
Les #GardiensdelaGalaxie3 est le meilleur de la trilogie, le + émouvant mais aussi le + sérieux. L'humour est là (et passe bien), mais le ton a changé. Les combats sont brutaux, les VFX propres et la DA cool. Adam Warlock est décevant sinon, mais Chukwudi Iwuji en HE est grand. pic.twitter.com/x7Vk17JpWp— Maxime CHAO (@MaximeChao) April 22, 2023
Tremendously Emotional
#GuardianesDeLaGalaxia3 es divertidísima, tremendamente emotiva y la película más redonda de la saga. Las películas de James Gunn son el lugar feliz al que volver en el MCU y el Volumen 3 es la culminación perfecta, llena de esperanza, para los héroes con más corazón de Marvel. pic.twitter.com/aC58t6vGAF— Janire Zurbano (@janirezurbano) April 22, 2023
Revived the Cinema
Revivió el cine. El cierre de la trilogía de James Gunn con sus #GuardianesDeLaGalaxia es un espectáculo impresionante y muy emotivo. De esos que casi habíamos olvidado con Marvel y que aquí se disfruta en estéreo. ¡Y con efectos a la altura! De verdad, la mejor desde #Endgame. pic.twitter.com/awuyIQmgcz— Matías G. Rebolledo (@Reborivera) April 22, 2023
Top 3
#GuardianesDeLaGalaxia3— Valentina Morillo (@thursnext) April 22, 2023
tiene set pieces de acción espectaculares, es divertida, entretenida y emotiva. Es un cierre perfecto y precioso para sus personajes y la saga. Y es la mejor película de Marvel desde Endgame (y Top3 en general) 💜 pic.twitter.com/XI21QgKpqR
Touches of Terror
Iba con una idea preconcebida a #GuardianesDeLaGalaxia3 y James Gunn ha conseguido sorprenderme para bien. Es más oscura y tiene hasta toquecillos de terror, pero sigue siendo muy divertida y con mucha personalidad. Rocket y Nebula sobresalen en una despedida muy digna. pic.twitter.com/PpdyqAoWdb— Jesús Agudo (@jesuagumar) April 22, 2023
Heartbreaking and Hilarious
After seeing it twice I can safely say #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 completes the perfect MCU trilogy.
It’s heartbreaking and hilarious and I’ve loved this team from the first ooga shaka. A blast for 10 years 👏— Emil Franchi (@emil_franchi) April 22, 2023
*****
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.
