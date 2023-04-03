Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Tickets Sale Date and Time

It's almost time to face the music. Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will end director James Gunn's trilogy and his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the new DC Studios co-head has confirmed Vol. 3 is "the last time people will see this team of Guardians" returning for one last ride on May 5th. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder, the third and final volume reunites Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) with their team of hero "losers": Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and a swole Groot (Vin Diesel).

Below, read on to find out everything you need to know about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, including what time tickets will go on advance sale.

When Do Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Tickets Go on Sale?



Advance tickets go on sale Monday, April 3rd, at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Run Time

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 clocks in at 149 minutes, or 2 hours and 29 minutes. The running time is the longest of the trilogy: 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy ran for 122 minutes and 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ran for 137 minutes.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Rating



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is rated PG-13 "for intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references and thematic elements."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Cast



Returning stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper lead a cast that includes Maria Bakalova as psionically-powered dog Cosmo, Sylvester Stallone as the Ravager Stakar Ogord, Chukwudi Iwuji as the villainous High Evolutionary, and Will Poulter as the golden-skinned cosmic character Adam Warlock.

When Does Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Take Place? How Is Gamora Alive?



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 takes place after Avengers: Endgame (set in 2023) and Thor: Love and Thunder (circa 2024), so at least six years have passed since Gamora's death in Avengers: Infinity War (set in 2018). The original Gamora died at the hands of her adopted father Thanos (Josh Brolin), but the pre-Guardians Gamora of 2014 time traveled to then-present day 2023 in Endgame before disappearing. The last we saw them in Love and Thunder, the Guardians were still searching the universe for 2014 Gamora, who isn't the Gamora that fell in love with Peter Quill.

Who Is the Villain in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?



Along with Adam Warlock, who was created in a cacoon by the Sovereign's Golden High Priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) to destroy the Guardians, the team will face the cybernetically-enhanced Rocket's creator: the High Evolutionary. "My sacred mission is to create the perfect society," the mad scientist says of his experiments, but Rocket counters that the Evolutionary doesn't "want to make things perfect — he just hated things the way they are."

What Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?



According to the official logline: "In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens only in theaters May 5th.