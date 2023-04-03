Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Holding Early IMAX Screenings With Marathon

Marvel fans can celebrate the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 early by watching the entire trilogy in IMAX. Announced on Monday as part of the Filmed for IMAX program, Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, shot with IMAX-certified digital cameras in the IMAX exclusive 1.90:1 aspect ratio from start to finish, will debut early, on May 3, in select IMAX theaters. Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will precede it on the same day, allowing fans to watch the entire Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy back-to-back-to-back ahead of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's wider opening.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 tickets are on sale now. The film opens in theaters on May 5th.

(Photo: IMAX, Marvel Studios)

The Final Chapter of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Trilogy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will conclude Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy as director James Gunn moves on to co-heading DC Studios. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to star Chris Pratt about how it felt saying goodbye.

"It was really emotional," Pratt said. "It was really emotional for so many reasons that it would take too long in this interview to even get into. But it just was emotional. It was a lot of gratitude around the fact that James Gunn actually directed it and was able to do that. Just grateful that he even gave me the job to begin with. It felt gratifying, knowing that critics had said that it would likely be the first Marvel movie to bomb. And what was that gonna be like, to be the first Marvel movie to not be successful? To take these characters that no one knew, and now have them be household names, and to be part of that, and to have rides around the world."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Synopsis and Cast

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, according to the official Marvel Studios official synopsis, "our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Maria Bakalova. James Gunn directed the film and wrote its screenplay. Kevin Feige produced the film, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt, and Sara Smith serving as executive producers.