Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Vin Diesel Reflects on Groot's Final Line

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was finally released into theaters after years of waiting, and it was arguably one of the most emotional Marvel Studios films yet. Director James Gunn is ending his tenure with the studio, but he made sure to leave on a high note, with critics raving about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film features some major moments for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as wrapping up the trilogy that started almost ten years ago. One of those moments just so happens to involve Groot (Vin Diesel) finally speaking English. While on the red carpet for Fast X, Diesel spoke with Entertainment Tonight about that major Groot moment and reflected on what it means for the film.

"You know, just... on that front, it was very cool because it meant that the audience is now able to understand the vernacular, the language of this Flora colossus, and that's a testament to the ten years of loyalty which we've been so blessed with in this franchise with the Groot character and patience to have people wait that long for somebody saying three words. But, like everything alive, with patience and dedication."

Chris Pratt on Emotional Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Ending

"It was really emotional," Pratt revealed to ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "It was really emotional for so many reasons that it would take too long in this interview to even get into. But it just was emotional. It was a lot of gratitude around the fact that James Gunn actually directed it and was able to do that. Just grateful that he even gave me the job to begin with. It felt gratifying, knowing that critics had said that it would likely be the first Marvel movie to bomb. And what was that gonna be like, to be the first Marvel movie to not be successful? To take these characters that no one knew, and now have them be household names, and to be part of that, and to have rides around the world."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 5th!

