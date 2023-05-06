Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Confirms Fan Theory About Groot's Final Line

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally playing in theaters everywhere, and it's currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive critics' score as well as one of the MCU's best audience scores. The threequel is an emotional one, especially since it's expected to be the last MCU movie to feature the original Guardians crew as well as the last Marvel project by director James Gunn. The film features some great tributes to the Guardians and their time in the franchise in addition to a very special tribute to the fans who have been a part of their journey. Warning: Mild Spoiler Ahead!

At the end of the film, Groot declares, "I love you guys," which marks the first time the character has said something other than "I am Groot" aside from his "We are Groot" line in the first film. There's a fan theory floating around that suggests Groot actually did say his usual "I am Groot" at that moment, but the audience has been with the character long enough to now understand him, just like his Guardians family. Yesterday, Gunn confirmed the theory on Twitter.

"I really need this to be true @JamesGunn," @FranTGP tweeted along with an io9 article detailing the Groot theory. "Spoiler.... Yes that's exactly what it means," Gunn confirmed. I'm not crying, you are! You can check out the tweet below:

Yes that’s exactly what it means. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2023

Will Any of the Guardians of the Galaxy Stars Return?

Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The first post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 teased a brand new team led by Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) that also features Groot, Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova), and Phyla-Vell (Kai Zen). Currently, there's no word on whether or not any of them will return, but they are out there protecting the galaxy.

The movie's second post-credit scene featured Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) back on Earth with his grandfather and it ended with the tag, "The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return." It's hard to believe Marvel Studios would include that tag without having any plans for the character, but Pratt recently said the idea of coming back with a new cast is "daunting."

While we may be seeing those characters again, Zoe Saldaña has made it clear that she is done playing Gamora. "I don't think this is the end for the Guardians. It is the end for me, for Gamora," she told The Hollywood Reporter. The same goes for Dave Bautista (Drax), who has said many times that this will be his last outing in the franchise.

