Guardians Of The Galaxy Director Reveals Where in the Universe Vol. 2 Took Place

✖

The universe is an expansive place, and nobody knows that better than James Gunn. The director of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been the major architect of all things cosmic within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, turning the lovable space pirates into a household name. You have characters like Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) that are from Earth, but the vast majority of the franchise takes place elsewhere. In fact, Earth is only featured in a few scenes between the two Guardians features that have been released.

So, where do the movies take place then? As Gunn says, the movies aren't even set in our galaxy. According to the filmmaker, Guardians of the Galaxy takes someplace within the Andromeda galaxy. Vol. 2, on the other hand, is much further from anything we've ever known.

First part takes place in Andromeda. Ego is further away, in a galaxy on the edge of the universe, probably MACS0647-JD or something. https://t.co/xWF7Cp7nz5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 8, 2021

The revelation was made in one of the director's classic Q&A sessions with fans during a break in production on HBO Max's Peacemaker. In the same thread, Gunn also revealed it wasn't always his intention to have Gamora (Zoe Saldana) killed off in Avengers: Infinity War.

"I definitely didn't always plan on it - that's why she isn't on my list," Gunn said to a fan. "But I was consulted before it was set in stone, so it wasn't completely out of my control either. It's probably my favorite scene in Infinity War."

I definitely didn’t always plan on it - that’s why she isn’t on my list. But I was consulted before it was set in stone, so it wasn’t completely out of my control either. It’s probably my favorite scene in Infinity War. https://t.co/FoI9jrFjjf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 8, 2021

Gunn's time with the Guardians franchise has yet to come to a close, as the filmmaker still has to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. That's expected to begin principal photography later this year sometime after The Suicide Squad hits theaters.

Both Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are now streaming on Disney+.

What other cosmic characters would you like to see pop up in the Guardians franchise? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!