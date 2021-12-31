Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to Film in the UK Later This Year

✖

The next adventure for the biggest bunch of a-holes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to kick off with filming beginning on James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. A new report indicates production to begin rolling shortly after the director finishes filming on The Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker, both of which are set to debut on HBO Max. The report from Murphy's Multiverse indicates Gunn will begin principal photography on the third Guardians Of The Galaxy movie in the UK in the second half of 2021. Gunn is currently filming Peacemaker with John Cena in Vancouver.

As stated in the report, it's not clear what Gunn has planned for the plot of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the movie will delve deep into Rocket's tragic past. Gunn revealed this detail during ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party last year.

"I’ll just say Rocket is a big part of what’s happening in the future - and a lot of this stuff (like the scars we’re about to see on his back) sets up what I’ve been planning for Rocket all along," wrote Gunn.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed during Disney Investor Day 2020 that Gunn will not just be shooting the third film in the trilogy, but that he'll also be working on the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special at the same time. This project is slated for Disney+ and will be set in the continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I’m being asked this a lot. Yes, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is real, it’s something that [Marvel Studios] & I have been cooking up for years," Gunn posted on social media. "The story is as crazy & fun as can be, & it’s live-action & in the MCU. OH MAN I WISH I COULD TELL YOU MORE!"

In the meantime, fans won't have to wait as long for the Guardians to return to screans; Marvel Studios is currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia, with the core cast of the team joining director Taika Waititi and star Chris Hemsworth for a brand new adventure. After the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor joined the Guardians to take to the cosmos, and it looks like their adventure will bring them into conflict with Gorr the God Butcher. Gunn has already confirmed he's helping out with Waititi's film, much like he aided the Russo Brothers for Avengers: Infinity War.

As for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, we'll have to wait until that premieres in theaters sometime in 2023.