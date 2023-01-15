Guillermo del Toro Fans Spot Major Easter Eggs in Pinocchio

Guillermo del Toro is known for an array of films ranging from Oscar winners Pan's Labyrinth to The Shape of Water, and his newest film is also getting some awards season love. Pinocchio was released on Netflix last month and the animated film has been a hit with critics and audiences alike. The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% critics score and a 91% audience score, and this week the movie took home the prize for Best Animated Feature at the Golden Globes. If you watched the new movie, there is a pretty cool easter egg you may have missed. This week, u/rekrap13 took to the r/MovieDetails subreddit to reveal a nod to Pan's Labyrinth.

"In Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (2022), the Pale Man and Faun from Pan's Labyrinth (2006) can be seen depicted in the church's stained glass windows," the post reads. You can check it out below:

Who Stars in Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio?



Pinocchio is del Toro's first animated feature and stars Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket, the cricket who lives in Pinocchio's wooden heart and serves as the film's storyteller. Del Toro teams with the Jim Henson Company and ShadowMachine on the stop-motion animation take on Carlo Collodi's novel, which follows a puppet boy who comes to life. With McGregor, the voice cast also includes David Bradley as Geppetto, Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Burn Gorman, with Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton.

What Was Cut From Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio?



del Toro's version of Pinocchio is a whole lot darker than the versions previously released by Disney and it was almost even darker. del Toro and his directing partner, Mark Gustafson, recently had a chat with ComciBook.com and talked about an intense scene that didn't make the final cut of the film. Mussolini's role was always set to be a part of the film in way, but the opening scene that featured the death of Geppetto's son, Carlo, was originally written as a murder by a firing squad. "We had it early on, but we originally had it as a shooting squad," del Toro told ComicBook.com's Chris Killiam.

Gustafson added, "We had it as a shooting squad on the beach. That seemed a little dark, so we came to our senses."

While it was dark, del Toro says it wasn't the tone that caused the opening scene to be cut. Instead, the firing squad slowed the pace of the film to a crawl. "What it was, was the rhythm. We had already shot most of that scene but the movie took a big, big pause for a scene that was just not necessary," the director continues. "We said, 'Let's be more reasonable and shoot him directly.'"

Pinocchio is now streaming on Netflix.