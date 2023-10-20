Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Plan to Disappear From Hollywood: "No One Will Ever See Me Again"

Academy Award winner Gwyneth Paltrow is known for a few things, winning the Oscar for Shakespeare in Love, forgetting which Marvel movies she's appeared in, and her wellness brand Goop. Speaking in a new interview with Bustle however, Paltrow made a surprising revelation, admitting she might just disappear from public life entirely in the future. When asked to ponder what life advice she might get her fans when she enters her 70s and 80s, Paltrow replied: "I'll probably try, knowing myself. Or I might be like, 'F*ck this.' I might just disappear, and no one will ever see me again." That wasn't the last time she would bring up this prospect though, referencing her interest in just disappearing later in the same interview.

To conclude the same interview, Gwyneth Paltrow was asked about the prospect of selling off her Goop company, she replied: "I have no idea. We're not ready to sell yet. I need a few more years." When the prospect of making "a dramatic exit" on her 55th Birthday, Platrow added: "I'd be happy with that....I will literally disappear from public life. No one will ever see me again." Bustle followed up that statement by asking her if she believed that was true, with the Marvel actress simply add: "Yes."

Gwyneth Paltrow has largely already stepped back from her acting career to focus on running the Goop brand. Her last appearance in a feature film was in Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, playing the role of Pepper Potts for the seventh time. She would lend her voice to a recent episode of American Horror Stories, and appear on the Netflix docuseries

Gwyneth Paltrow Nepo Baby Comment

Another hot topic came up in Paltrow's Bustle interview, the idea of "Nepo Babies." For those unaware, an article in Vulture last year called out Hollywood talent for using their famous relatives to get work rather than having much talent. Many took issue with the label, others ignored it. Now Gwyneth Paltrow has sounded off on the topic, noting "There's nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do. Nobody rips on a kid who's like 'I want to be a doctor like my dad and granddad.' The truth is if you grow up in a house with a lot of artists and people making art and music, that's what you know... I think it's kind of an ugly moniker. I just hope that my children always feel free to pursue exactly what they want to do, irrespective of what anybody's going to think or say."

Could Pepper Potts Return to the MCU?

After seven appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ranging from 2008's Iron Man to 2019's Avengers: Endgame, it seems like Paltrow won't return to her role. When previously asked about it the actress wouldn't rule it out, adding in her Goop podcast: " I didn't die so they can always ask me."

When asked by a Marvel fan once again about her return, Paltrow posted a video saying: "Oh my god stop yelling at me! I didn't, I just, it just — we just stopped doing it because Iron Man died and why do you need Pepper Potts without Iron Man? I don't know! Call Marvel and yell at them, not me. I'm just sitting here."