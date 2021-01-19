One of Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina Candles Reportedly Exploded

✖

To kick off Candle Corner at ComicBook.com in 2021 we have an important news bulletin update, as Gwyneth Paltrow’s notorious candle, that retails for $75 and is called "THIS SMELLS LIKE MY VAGINA CANDLE," is back in the news. Previously making headlines due to the outrageous name of the candle, and then later for selling out, the original Goop product has returned to the news after a shocking report from notorious British tabloid The Sun. According to the outlet, which offers photographic evidence, a woman in the UK lit her Paltrow candle and it exploded in her home with a nearly two foot flame.

“The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere," Jody Thompson of North London said. "I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room....We eventually got it under control and threw it out the front door. It could have burned the place down. It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that Gwyneth’s vagina candle exploded in my living room.”

The official listing for the candle does feature an extensive, all-caps warning about precautions that should be taken when burning the candle though no mention of explosions are made.

"This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP (Gwyneth Paltrow)," the description for the candle reads. "The two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, “Uhhh..this smells like a vagina”—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle—we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours.) It’s a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth."

Multiple celebrities responded to the news of Paltrow's candle with Martha Stewart saying in an interview: "I'm sure it sold out. She does that kind of irritating... she's trying to zhuzh up the public to listen to her and that's great, let her do her thing and I wouldn't buy that candle....I think it's not America. I think it's a lot of guys who are horny."

Paltrow's Marvel co-star Robert Downey Jr. asked her about it in a video back in November where she joked she's making a new special scent just for him.