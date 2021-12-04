Gwyneth Paltrow Says She’s Never Seen Hawkeye, Doesn’t Know What it Is

Marvel’s latest series, Hawkeye, is now streaming on Disney+ and while fans are eagerly tuning in each week for the latest episode of the Marvel Cinematic Universe installment, there’s at least one Marvel star who hasn’t seen an episode yet—and didn’t seem to know that the series even exists. On Instagram, Pepper Potts actress Gwyneth Paltrow was answering fan questions on her Instagram Stories. One question left for Paltrow in her “ask me anything” was “Have you watched the Hawkeye series” to which she responded “No, what is that?”

The idea that Paltrow was unaware of the Hawkeye series is not exactly surprising. While Paltrow has been a part of the MCU since the beginning with her role in Iron Man, she’s even previously forgotten about being in some of the franchise’s films. Specifically, back in 2019 on the premiere episode of Jon Favreau’s The Chef Show, Paltrow had no recollection that she had appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, a film in which she appeared at the end when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) was about to introduce Spider-Man to the world. She later clarified on Jimmy Kimmel that she had thought the film was an Avengers movie, an easy confusion to make given the interconnected nature of MCU projects. At the time, Favreau also commented that even he is sometimes not fully aware exactly what’s happening given how so many projects are ongoing at the same time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With the Marvel things, they have so many films happening at the same time and all of them interweave with one another,” Favreau said. “Oftentimes you’re not exactly sure what’s happening, even me. I’m an executive producer on [Avengers: Endgame], I didn’t always know what was going on.”

While Paltrow was seemingly unaware of Hawkeye, other MCU stars were not only aware, but have been supportive of the series. Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo took to social media to celebrate the show’s debut last month, posting a photo of himself and Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner with a caption sending love and celebration for the show’s debut.

“Sending all the love and celebration to @JeremyRenner for the premiere of #Hawkeye today 🏹,” Ruffalo wrote.

Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.