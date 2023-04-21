Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie Feud in New Maude v Maude Film From Warner Bros

Two beloved actresses are uniting for an epic new action project. Earlier this week, reports revealed that Warner Bros. has landed the rights for Maude v Maude, a film that has Oscar-winning actresses Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry both attached to star. Maude v Maude reportedly sparked an "intense multi-studio bidding war", and is being described as a "Bond vs. Bourne" type of global action thriller.

Maude v Maude will be directed by Roseanne Liang, with frequent Kevin Smith collaborator Scott Mosier penning the script. Both Berry and Jolie produce, alongside Holly Jeter via Berry's banner HalleHolly, along with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth who will produce through RK Films. Mosier and Liang will exec produce.

Will Angelina Jolie return to the MCU?

In 2021, Jolie finally entered the superhero space with a role in Marvel's Eternals, which saw her playing the warrior Thena. With the prospect of an Eternals sequel still uncertain, there has been no indication that Jolie will return to the role right away.

"I loved being part of the family, so I have no desire to separate from the family," Jolie explained in a late 2021 interview. "But I would be happy to play her again and explore even more deeply the struggles that she has. I think it's fun thinking of where they've been over the years. We've got thousands of years worth of material. We can take her anywhere. I think that's fun and I like the idea that we can pop up somewhere, maybe in other Marvel movies."

Would Halle Berry play a superhero again?

Berry is also no stranger to the superhero realm, portraying Catwoman in the infamous 2004 solo movie, and playing Ororo Munro / Storm in the original X-Men films.

"I would revisit any of them, actually," Berry told ComicBook.com. "I loved all of those characters and I was always grateful to get to play them and be a part of those big franchises, you know? So I would revisit any of them."

h/t: Deadline