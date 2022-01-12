Eternals Star Angelina Jolie Trends After Disney+ Release

Eternals is on Disney+ and fans are celebrating Angelina Jolie’s big entrance to the MCU. She plays Thena in the massive Chloe Zhao epic. It’s been a long time coming for the beloved actress but she’s finally in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Due to the theater-only distinction for Eternals, this is the first chance people are getting to see It at home. With how the future of this franchise looks, it wouldn’t be strange to think of seeing her again on the big screen at some point. Clearly, this star-studded cast had a lot of fun together. That’s something Jolie told Collider that she would love to do more of. However, if you’re asking for a solo Thena project, you’re going to be kind of disappointed.

“I loved being part of the family, so I have no desire to separate from the family,” Jolie said. “But I would be happy to play her again and explore even more deeply the struggles that she has. I think it’s fun thinking of where they’ve been over the years. We’ve got thousands of years worth of material. We can take her anywhere. I think that’s fun and I like the idea that we can pop up somewhere, maybe in other Marvel movies.”

https://twitter.com/angiesfilm/status/1481054940873297920?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

