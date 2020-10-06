Halloween Actress Danielle Harris Shares Reaction to 2018 Sequel

✖

Actress Danielle Harris has the distinction of starring in four Halloween films, both in the original timeline and in Rob Zombie's films, but back in 2017, Harris expressed her disappointment that she wasn't approached to be in the 2018 sequel, though she has recently shared that, having just seen the film, she knows that it wouldn't have made sense for her to star in the film, based on how Laurie Strode's daughter was written in the project. Having played the daughter of Laurie Strode in two films, Harris believes the character would have turned into a much different adult from what audiences saw in the film, as played by Judy Greer.

"I watched it and then I thought, 'Well, that doesn't seem like Jamie either, the way that character was portrayed,'" Harris shared with ComicBook.com. "I could never have seen me playing it if it was written that way and I don't think it was written for Jamie, so it really did make sense that I was not a part of that. But when the next one comes up, if I had gotten a call, sure, if there was something super cool that made sense for me, absolutely. I'm not going to ever bite the hand that feeds me and I'm forever indebted to this franchise and I love it."

She added, "As much as I love Judy Greer as an actress, I did feel like she was miscast. I felt like she was underused for how great she is. So that bummed me out even more."

As compared to other series, Halloween has one of the more complicated timelines, as various installments have contradicted events from previous films, kicking off a number of different timelines. The 2018 film, for example, ignored the events of all sequels, which included the two films Harris starred in. That film saw the returns of actress Jamie Lee Curtis and original director John Carpenter to serve as a producer, but Harris noted that it was likely for the best that the sequel found a new performer to play a character so different from the Jamie she previously played.

"It would not have made any sense at all. Jamie would have never ended up like that," the actress detailed. "I don't even know how to explain the way they wrote her, but I was like, 'Oh, that wouldn't have made sense. Not for Jamie, not for me.' I don't really play characters that are afraid of their shadow. I don't know. I play way more ballsy characters. So I am more Jamie Lee Curtis than I would have been her daughter, you know?"

Harris also noted that she aims to deliver audiences a longer reaction to the sequel on her social media channels in the near future.

The next film in the series, Halloween Kills, is set to hit theaters on October 15, 2021. Halloween Ends has yet to be filmed and is set to open on October 14, 2022.

