45 years after the night he came home in John Carpenter's 1978 horror classic Halloween, film critic Joe Bob Briggs is bringing Michael Myers back to AMC. The network will air The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: Halloween, a new special celebrating the 45th anniversary of Halloween, as part of its annual FearFest offerings in October. The Shudder Original special will air live Tuesday, October 10th at 10 p.m. ET on AMC, AMC+ TV, and Shudder TV. Following the Halloween 45th-anniversary special, the horror host will celebrate a demonic double feature with a "very scary special guest" on Joe Bob's Helloween live on Friday, October 20th, at 9 p.m. ET on Shudder TV and AMC+ TV.

No guests have been revealed, but Halloween follows babysitter Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her friends (P.J. Soles and Nancy Loomis) stalked by The Shape — the escaped masked killer Michael Myers (Nick Castle) — on Halloween night 1978. Briggs previously hosted the 2019 special Joe Bob's Halloween Hootenanny, a triple feature of Halloween (1978), Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989).

Fans can prepare for the Joe Bob Briggs rewatch by streaming Halloween on AMC+ and Shudder, or by tuning into the Halloween movies marathon: a two-night, nine-movie marathon airing September 30th and October 1st on AMC. Carpenter's original Halloween will be broadcast on cable throughout the month-long FearFest alongside Halloween II (1981), Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982), Halloween 4 and 5, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), Halloween: Resurrection (2002), and Rob Zombie's rebooted Halloween (2007) and Halloween II (2009).

Along with the two Joe Bob's Shudder specials, Shudder and AMC+ will release new movies and series every week of FearFest. They include new movie V/H/S/85 (October 6th), a new season of Creepshow (October 13th), the Shudder Original film When Evil Lurks (October 27th), Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor (October 30th), and The Boulet Brothers' Dragula (October 31st).

AMC+ with Shudder is available as an app and via Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity, Dish, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.