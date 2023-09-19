Halloween: Original Michael Myers Movie Returning to Theaters for 45th Anniversary

When it comes to getting into the spirit of the Halloween season, there's no better film to revisit than John Carpenter's 1978 Halloween, which is set to return to theaters in the coming weeks to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the film's debut. The film is often available on various streaming services, but there's no better way to get excited for October 31st than to experience the slasher on the big screen. Additionally, the fan-favorite sequels Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers will also be earning theatrical screenings. You can head to the official CineLife Entertainment website for more details on screenings.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Halloween through this continued partnership with Trancas International Films and Compass International Pictures," Bernadette McCabe, CineLife Entertainment's Executive Vice President, shared in a statement. "For almost a decade, we have delighted Halloween fans by bringing this series back to theaters. After the positive impact it's had, it only felt right to bring back this tradition for another year. We are grateful for this collaboration and are excited to see this year's response."

"The iconic Halloween series combines one of the most thrilling and chilling characters in the history of cinema with the Halloween holiday, making a trip to the theaters for these films during this time of year an incredibly awesome experience," Ryan Freimann, SVP of Trancas and Compass, added. "Making the re-release of these films a tradition for new fans of the franchise and those who have been with us since the beginning is an honor."

Per press release, "John Carpenter's iconic Halloween came to cinemas and on drive-in screens nationwide on October 25, 1978. The renowned film, which has maintained an unprecedented and growing following for 45 years, is often considered a catalyst for today's horror films as it showcased a frightening story that Hollywood had never seen before. The original film follows Michael Myers, the infamous villain who turns a night of Halloween tricks and treats into something much more sinister for three young women, including Laurie Strode, Jamie Lee Curtis' breakthrough role.

"In 1988, Producer Moustapha Akkad reinvigorated the franchise with Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, which is held by many fans as one of the most popular films in the series, followed shortly thereafter by Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, premiered in 1989 to continue the legacy of the infamous character."

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Halloween franchise. You can head to the official CineLife Entertainment website for more details on screenings.

Will you be checking out the films on the big screen? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!