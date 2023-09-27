Everyone’s entitled to one good scare — or nine. AMC has released its lineup for a two-night, nine-movie Halloween marathon this weekend as part of FearFest 2023. The Michael Myers binge begins Saturday, September 30th, at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET on AMC, and will conclude before Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon at 9:00 p.m. on October 1st. (Note that the Halloween movies won’t be airing in chronological or timeline order, and you’ll need to reference our Halloween movies streaming guide to find out where to watch all 13 movies online.)

AMC’s Halloween movies marathon includes John Carpenter’s original Halloween (1978), Halloween II (1981), Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982), Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), Halloween: Resurrection (2002), and Rob Zombie’s Halloween (2007) and Halloween II (2009). See the scheduled air times below.

Movies not included in the AMC marathon lineup are Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) and David Gordon Green’s rebooted Halloween trilogy: Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Ends (2022). Cord-cutters can stream these titles any time on AMC+/Shudder: Halloween (1978), Halloween 4, Halloween 5, Halloween II (2009), and Halloween (2018).

Halloween Movie Marathon: FearFest 2023 Schedule





Saturday, September 30th

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ETDr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) meets killer Mike’s niece (Danielle Harris).



Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence) renews his hunt forkiller Mike, who has escaped from the hospital once again.



Halloween III: Season of the Witch

2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

A couple (Tom Atkins, Stacey Nelkin) get wise to a madman’s (Dan O’Herlihy) explosive masks.



Halloween II (1981)

4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET

A killer follows his injured target (Jamie Lee Curtis) to the hospital on Oct. 31 in Haddonfield, Illinois.



Halloween (1978)

6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET

John Carpenter’s chiller about an escaped maniac who returns to his Illinois hometown to continue his bloody rampage.



Halloween (2007)

8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ETA psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown.

Halloween II (2009)

10:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 a.m. ETUnstoppable Michael Myers (Tyler Mane) continues his murderous rampage in Haddonfield.



Sunday, October 1st



Halloween (1978)

1:00 a.m. PT / 4:00 a.m. ET

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

3:00 a.m. PT / 6:00 a.m. ET

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers

5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers

7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET

Halloween (2007)

9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Halloween II (2009)

11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET



Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET



Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET