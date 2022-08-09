Halloween Movies 4K Collection Detailed by Scream Factory

Three more Halloween movies are coming home for the first time in ultra-high definition. This fall, Scream Factory will release The Halloween 4K Collection (1995-2002), comprising the final three movies in the original Michael Myers saga. The three-movie, eight-disc box set collects 1995's Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, including the long-vaulted unrated Producer's Cut, officially released in 2014 and newly upgraded to 4K; 1998's Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, featuring Jamie Lee Curtis' return to the franchise after nearly two decades; and 2002's Halloween: Resurrection, the final installment before the Rob Zombie and David Gordon Green directed reboots.

The Halloween 4K Collection (1995-2002) is now available for pre-order on Amazon (currently priced at $104.99) and on Shout Factory (priced at $119.98), which includes three exclusive 18" x 24" posters featuring the new artwork for Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and Halloween: Resurrection.

The new set, in stores on October 4, comes a year after Scream Factory individually released the first five Halloween movies with all-new, uniform artwork and "the best video and audio quality ever": 1978's Halloween, 1981's Halloween II, 1982's Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1998's Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, and 1989's Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers.

See the new artwork and technical specifications below.

(Photo: Scream Factory / Shout Factory)

This box set comprises three terrifying films from one of the longest-running horror series in cinema history. Michael Myers takes on Tommy Doyle and Dr. Loomis with help from a mysterious cult, comes face to face with Laurie Strode again and slashes his way through the cast of a reality TV show! This set includes all of the previously released extras plus some brand-new surprises...

HALLOWEEN: THE CURSE OF MICHAEL MYERS (1.85:1, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & Stereo, 88 min. (Theatrical Cut), 95 min. (Producer's Cut)), Featuring Both the Theatrical Cut and Producer's Cut in 4K Ultra High Definition

In a single horrifying night, Michael Myers' reign of terror changed Halloween forever! Now, six years after he was presumed dead in a fire, Michael has returned to kill again – and this time there's no escape! As his fury builds to a spine-tingling climax, the long-hidden secrets of the screen's most maniacal murderer are shockingly revealed. Donald Pleasence (Halloween), Paul Rudd (Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy, Ant-Man), Marianne Hagan (Stake Land) and Mitchell Ryan (Lethal Weapon) star.

HALLOWEEN H20: TWENTY YEARS LATER (2.35:1, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & Stereo, 86 min.)

Now the headmistress of a private school, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is still struggling with the horrifying, 20-year-old memories of the maniacal killer Michael Myers when he suddenly appears again with a vengeance! And this Halloween, Laurie's rebellious son (Josh Hartnett, 30 Days Of Night), his girlfriend (Michelle Williams, Venom), and their friends will become Michael's newest victims unless Laurie can conquer her fears and put evil in its place once and for all. LL Cool J (NCIS: Los Angeles), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The Dark Knight Rises, Inception), Nancy Stephens (Halloween) and Janet Leigh (Psycho, The Fog) also star.

HALLOWEEN: RESURRECTION (2.35:1, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & Stereo, 94 min.)

The reality programmers at DangerTainment have selected Rudy (Sean Patrick Thomas, Dracula 2000), Bill (Thomas Ian Nicholas, American Pie), and a group of thrill-seeking teenagers to spend one fun-filled night in the childhood home of serial killer Michael Myers. But the planned live broadcast turns deadly when their evening of excitement becomes a night of horror as Michael himself decides to crash the party. Halloween: Resurrection also stars Bianca Kajlich (Bring It On), Katee Sackhoff (Riddick, Battlestar Galactica), Busta Rhymes (Narc), and Tyra Banks, along with a special appearance by Jamie Lee Curtis.

The Halloween 4K Collection (1995-2002) is available to own on October 4, 2022.