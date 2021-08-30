Halloween Series: Scream Factory Announces 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Special Features, Including Unseen Footage
Earlier this year, Scream Factory confirmed that it would be releasing the first five Halloween films on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, which would include new special features, with the distributor having now confirmed all of the supplemental materials that fans can expect on the releases. As if these films being remasted for 4K Ultra HD wasn't exciting enough, some of the features on the discs have never been seen before, which includes Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers including an alternate opening and additional gore that needed to be removed in order to secure an R rating at the time of its release. Check out the full breakdown of special features below before the films hit 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on October 5th.
Scream Factory describes the releases, "It’s been 43 years since the John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween hit theaters and changed the horror genre forever. Now it -- and its immediate sequels -- can be experienced like never before in the best video and audio quality ever. This Scream Factory release of the first 5 Halloween films marks the North American 4K UHD debut for Halloween II, III, 4, and 5. In an exciting nod to fans, Halloween (1978) (Collector's Edition) (4K UHD) features a return to the original camera negative for the first time! Each of these beloved, iconic films will be released in a limited-edition rigid slipcase, and will include a Blu-ray of the film as well as previously existing bonus features."
Halloween 4K UHD + Blu-ray Collector’s Edition
DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD
- Audio: DTS-HD Original Mono, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
- Audio Commentary with John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis
- Audio Commentary with Dean Cundey, Tommy Lee Wallace, and Nick Castle
DISC 2: Blu-Ray
- Audio: DTS-HD Original Mono, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
- Audio Commentary with John Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis
- Audio Commentary with Dean Cundey, Tommy Lee Wallace, and Nick Castle
- The Night She Came Home Featurette
- Halloween Unmasked 2000 featurette
- Theatrical Trailer
- Trailers from Hell – Adam Rifkin on Halloween
- TV Spots
- Radio Spots
- Additional Scenes shot for the network version
- NBC Broadcast TV Promo
- NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
- Still Gallery
DISC 3: Blu-Ray
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, 5.1 – English SDH
- Original Blu-Ray Release Color Timing
- Vintage interview with producer/filmmaker Moustapha Akkad
- Halloween: The Extended Version (in HD with standard definition inserts)
- NEW The Broadcast Television Cut (in standard definition 1.33:1)
- Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations
- Horror’s Hallowed Grounds Bus Tour from the Halloween convention
- Halloween: A Cut Above the Rest featurette
Halloween II (1981) (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)
DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
- Audio Commentary with director Rick Rosenthal and actor Leo Rossi
- Audio Commentary with actor/stuntman Dick Warlock
DISC 2: Blu-Ray
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
- NEW 16-bit 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
- Audio Commentary with director Rick Rosenthal and actor Leo Rossi
- Audio Commentary with actor/stunt Dick Warlock
- The Nightmare Isn’t Over: The Making of Halloween II
- Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations
- Deleted Scenes with optional audio commentary by Rick Rosenthal
- Alternate Ending with optional audio commentary by Rick Rosenthal
- Teaser Trailer
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Radio Spots
- TV promo
- NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
- Movie Stills Gallery
- Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery
DISC 3: DVD
- Audio: Mono
- The Television Cut (standard definition 1.33:1)
- Film Script (DVD Rom)
Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)
DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
- Audio Commentary with writer/director Tommy Lee Wallace
- Audio Commentary with actor Tom Atkins
DISC 2: Blu-Ray
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative, approved by cinematographer Dean Cundey
- Audio Commentary with writer/director Tommy Lee Wallace
- Audio Commentary with actor Tom Atkins
- NEW Tricks, Treats, and Terror: The Masks of Halloween III – an interview with Justin Mabry of Trick or Treat Studios
- Stand Alone: The Making of Halloween III: Season of the Witch
- Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations
- Make-up from Scratch – an Interview with makeup effects artist Tom Burman
- Teaser Trailer
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots and TV promo
- Radio Spots
- NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
- Movie Stills Gallery
- Posters and Lobby Cards Gallery
Halloween 4: The Return Of Michael Myers (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)
DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Original DVD 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
- Audio Commentary with actors Ellie Cornell and Danielle Harris
- Audio Commentary with director Dwight H. Little and author Justin Beahm
DISC 2: Blu-Ray
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Original DVD 5.1, Dolby Atmos– English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
- Audio Commentary with actors Ellie Cornell and Danielle Harris
- Audio Commentary with director Dwight H. Little and author Justin Beahm
- The Making of Halloween 4: The Final Cut
- Back to Basics – The Making of Halloween 4 – a two-part featurette
- Horror’s Hallowed Grounds – a look at the original film locations
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
- Still Gallery
Halloween 5: The Revenge Of Michael Myers (Collector’s Edition) (4K UHD)
DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1, Dolby Atmos – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
- Audio Commentary with actor Don Shanks and author Justin Beahm
- Audio Commentary with director Dominique Othenin-Girard and actors Danielle Harris and Jeffrey Landman
DISC 2: Blu-Ray
- Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, 5.1 – English SDH
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
- Audio Commentary with actor Don Shanks and author Justin Beahm
- Audio Commentary with director Dominique Othenin-Girard and actors Danielle Harris and Jeffrey Landman
- NEW long-lost alternate opening sequence featuring the appearance of Dr. Death
- NEW extra snippets of gore cut to obtain an R-Rating
- NEW Of Darkness and Shadows – The Cinematography of Halloween 5 – an interview with cinematographer Robert Draper
- Inside Halloween 5
- Dead Man’s Party – The Making of Halloween 5 – a two-part featurette
- On the Set: Behind the Scenes footage
- Halloween 5 Original Promo
- Horror’s Hallowed Grounds: A look at the film’s original locations
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- NEW Newspaper Ad Still Gallery by Drive-In Asylum
- Still Gallery
These new Halloween releases hit shelves on October 5th.
Will you be adding these films to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!