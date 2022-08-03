New Horror 4K Blu-ray Pre-Orders: Halloween Collection, The Return of the Living Dead, and The Fog

Classic horror films are hitting 4K Blu-ray hard in preparation for the 2022 Halloween season, and Scream Factory/Shout Factory is chiming in with The Halloween 4K Collection: 1995 – 2002, The Return of the Living Dead (1985), and The Fog (1980). Pre-orders for all three releases are live now, and you can check out the details below.

The Halloween 4K Collection: 1995 – 2002 ($129.98) – Pre-order on Amazon: "This box set comprises three terrifying films from one of the longest running horror series in cinema history. Michael Myers takes on Tommy Doyle and Dr. Loomis with help from a mysterious cult, comes face to face with Laurie Strode again and slashes his way through the cast of a reality TV show! This set includes all of the previously released extras plus some brand-new surprises ..."

HALLOWEEN: THE CURSE OF MICHAEL MYERS: FEATURING BOTH THE THEATRICAL CUT AND PRODUCER'S CUT IN 4K ULTRA HIGH DEFINITION

HALLOWEEN H20: TWENTY YEARS LATER

HALLOWEEN: RESURRECTION

The Return of the Living Dead ($39.98) – Pre-order on Amazon: "Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the cemetery, those brain-eating zombies are back and hungry for more tasty mortals. A fiendish mix of outrageous humor and heart-stopping terror, this "veritable smorgasbord of fun" (L.A. Herald Examiner) delivers skin-crawling jolts, eye-popping visuals and relentless surprises! When an accident at a medical supply warehouse reanimates an army of corpses, they arise from their graves with a ravenous hunger ... for human brains!"

The Fog Collector's Edition ($27.99) – Pre-order on Amazon / SteelBook Edition ($39.99) Pre-order on Amazon: "When the fog rolls in ... the terror begins! This moody horror classic from master of terror John Carpenter (The Thing) and producer Debra Hill (Escape From New York) stars Adrienne Barbeau (Swamp Thing), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Tom Atkins (Halloween III: Season Of The Witch), Hal Holbrook (Creepshow) and Janet Leigh (Psycho). Don't get lost in the fog ...

The sleepy seaside village of Antonio Bay is about to learn the true meaning of the word "vengeance." This seemingly perfect town masks a guilty secret ... a past steeped in greed and murder. Exactly 100 years ago, a ship was horribly wrecked under mysterious circumstances in a thick, eerie fog. Now, shrouded in darkness, the long-dead mariners have returned from their watery grave to exact a bloody revenge."

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY:

4K RESTORATION COMPLETED BY STUDIOCANAL

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

NEW Dolby Atmos Track

Dolby Atmos Track NEW Restored Original Mono Track

Restored Original Mono Track DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0

Audio Commentary With Writer/Director John Carpenter And Writer/Producer Debra Hill

Audio Commentary With Actors Adrienne Barbeau, Tom Atkins, And production Designer Tommy Lee Wallace

Retribution: Uncovering John Carpenter's The Fog

The Shape of Things to Come: John Carpenter Unfilmed

Introduction by John Carpenter

Scene Analysis by John Carpenter

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY: