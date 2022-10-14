Halloween Ends Teaser: The Laurie Strode vs. Michael Myers Saga Ends

This Halloween, the Laurie Strode and Michael Myers saga ends. More than 40 years after the masked Shape (Nick Castle) stalked the town of Haddonfield in 1978, Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) returns to finish what he started. Four years have passed since the events of Halloween and Halloween Kills — both taking place on Halloween night 2018 — and the death of Myers victim Karen Strode (Judy Greer). '78 and '18 survivor Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) attempts to put the past behind her — but evil never dies, and Halloween won't end as long as Laurie and Michael live.

Following the release of the first teaser trailer, above, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have shared a new look at Halloween Ends. Watch it below.

Curtis has confirmed the third and final chapter of director David Gordon Green's rebooted Halloween trilogy ends her time as Laurie Strode. The scream queen first portrayed the embattled babysitter in John Carpenter's 1978 Halloween and reprised the role in 1981's Halloween II, the original's 20-years-later sequel, 1998's Halloween H20, and 2002's Halloween Resurrection. (Laurie died by Michael's blade in that movie, which is not part of the rebooted canon established in 2018's Halloween.)

Universal describes Halloween Ends: "After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive.

"Four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all."

Halloween Ends on October 14.