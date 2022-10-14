First Halloween Ends Teaser Trailer Released

With only a few months to go before it lands in theaters, the first teaser for Halloween Ends has been unveiled, featuring the return of Michael Myers after his murder spree ravaged Haddonfield, Illinois in Halloween and Halloween Kills. The new film is set to be the conclusion of the David Gordon Green-directed trilogy of films, which will also likely mean the end of Jamie Lee Curtis' performance as Laurie Strode. Despite the excitement over the upcoming film, her seeming sendoff will surely bring bittersweet emotions among fans. Check out the teaser trailer for Halloween Ends below before it hits theaters on October 14th.

Fans aren't the only ones who are both excited for the upcoming adventure but also emotional about saying goodbye to Laurie Strode, with Curtis herself expressing the emotional experience of wrapping production.

"The last thing I ever thought I would do is another Halloween movie five years ago," Curtis told PEOPLE (The TV Show!). "And then now I've made three of them. They have been incredibly well-received. People love them. This last movie is very emotional, deeply emotional."

As far as whether she shed any tears in her goodbyes, Curtis confirmed, "Of course! I'm a sobber. I said goodbye to a crew of people who have been so generous to me, who were so warm and loving to me. Because Laurie Strode had the 'S' kicked out of her -- she emotionally had so much going on, this sweet girl -- and they were always there. It was hard to say goodbye to them."

With the franchise having survived for more than 40 years, it's hard to imagine the upcoming movie really being the end of the series. Franchise co-creator John Carpenter previously joked that, as long as the franchise keeps making money, it won't really be going anywhere.

"Let me explain the movie business to you: if you take a dollar sign and attach it to anything, there will be somebody who wants to do a sequel. It will live. If the dollar sign is not big enough, no matter what, it will not live," Carpenter joked with ComicBook.com about what could happen after Halloween Ends. "I don't know, man. I don't know. This time, I do not know. They really want to end. They're going to shut it off, end it. It's what David has in mind. That's fine."

Halloween Ends hits theaters on October 14th.

