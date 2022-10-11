Universal Monsters: Here's Where to Stream All the Classics

Now that spooky season is in full gear, one of the most popular horror franchises in the history of cinema has its time to shine. The Universal Monsters have been a staple of pop culture for the better part of a century and for the most part, they're all available to streaming through various streaming services.

Since NBCUniversal has its own streaming service, most of the films can be found on Peacock Premium. As of this writing, a few dozen monster movies—including most foundational building blocks of the franchise—can be found on the service, including Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Invisible Man, The Bride of Frankenstein, and The Wolf Man. The full list of Universal Monsters movies available to stream on Peacock can be found below:

Bride of Frankenstein, 1935

Brides of Dracula, 1960

The Creature Walks Among Us, 1956

Curse of the Werewolf, 1961

Dr. Cyclops, 1940

Dracula, 1931

Dracula's Daughter, 1936

The Evil of Frankenstein, 1964

Frankenstein, 1931

Frankenstein Meets the Wolfman, 1943

The Invisible Man, 1933

The Invisible Man Returns, 1940

The Invisible Woman, 1940

The Invisible Man's Revenge, 1944

It Came From Outer Space, 1953

The Mummy, 1932

The Mummy's Curse, 1944

The Mummy's Ghost, 1944

The Mummy's Hand, 1940

The Mummy's Tomb, 1942

Night Monster, 1942

Phantom of the Opera, 1943

Phantom of the Opera, 1962

The Raven, 1935

Son of Dracula, 1943

Son of Frankenstein, 1939

Spider Woman Strikes Back, 1946

The Strange Case of Doctor RX, 1942

Werewolf of London, 1935

Where is the Creature from the Black Lagoon streaming?

Interestingly enough, the Creature is the only Universal monster without its main movie on Peacock. Because of licensing issues or arrangements, Creature from the Black Lagoon is streaming on Tubi. The Creature can, however, be seen on Peacock in The Creature Walks Among Us.

Are the Abbott and Costello Meet the Universal Monsters movies streaming?

Unfortunately for those looking for a comedic take on classic horror, the three Abott and Costello and Universal Monster movie crossovers are not available on any streaming service. The three movies—Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, Abbott and Costello Meet the Invisible Man, and Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy—are instead available to rent through other digital providers.