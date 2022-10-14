Halloween Ends Available on Peacock Same Day as Theatrical Release

Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed today that when Halloween Ends lands in theaters this October, it will also be available to stream on Peacock. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the original release dates for both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends were pushed back by a year, with last year seeing Halloween Kills debuting on Peacock and in theaters the same day to ensure that even those wary of returning to theaters could still witness the Michael Myers adventure. Curtis revealed that, given the excitement and anticipation for what is expected to be the final bout between Laurie Strode and The Shape, the upcoming chapter will follow the same release strategy to make sure as many viewers as possible can see the showdown on opening day. Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.

Universal Pictures describes the film, "After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive. Icon Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the last time as Laurie Strode, horror's first 'final girl' and the role that launched Curtis' career. Curtis has portrayed Laurie for more than four decades now, one of the longest actor-character pairings in cinema history. When the franchise relaunched in 2018, Halloween shattered box office records, becoming the franchise's highest-grossing chapter and set a new record for the biggest opening weekend for a horror film starring a woman.

"Four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all.

Halloween Ends co-stars returning cast Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, and James Jude Courtney as The Shape. From the creative team that relaunched the franchise with 2018's Halloween and Halloween Kills, the film is directed by David Gordon Green from a screenplay by Paul Brad Logan (Manglehorn), Chris Bernier (The Driver series), Danny McBride, and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill.

Halloween Ends is produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum, and Bill Block. The executive producers are John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, Ryan Freimann, Ryan Turek, Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra, and Christopher H. Warner.

