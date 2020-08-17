No, New Halloween Kills Footage Did Not Debut This Weekend, and Fans Are Angry
Sorry horror fans, new Halloween Kills footage did not debut this weekend, and fans are very upset about it. This all stems from a misunderstanding between Universal Pictures Brazil and the fans. People were disappointed by Halloween Kills getting moved to October 2021, but the delays affecting the industry are pretty much inescapable at this point. However, the pushing towards a “peek” of a film from the company Twitter account whipped horror fans into a frenzy. Geek Nation’s Livestream Panel with Blumhouse was this weekend and the trailer was very much the same one fans had seen. One thing people can be happy about is the film is already near complete and will just be waiting for next year to make sure all the necessary bits are in order.
Universal Pictures Brazil wrote, “Prepared for a night of terror in @geeknationbr? On 08/15, we will take some films from @Blumhouse for a particularly scary panel, in partnership with the @redetelecine, which will even have a message from @jason_blum and a peek at #HalloweenKills”
Preparados para uma noite do terror na @geeknationbr? 😱
No dia 15/08, vamos levar alguns filmes da @Blumhouse para um painel especialmente assustador, em parceria com o @redetelecine, que vai contar até com um recado do próprio @jason_blum e uma espiadinha em #HalloweenKills 🔪 pic.twitter.com/PxflOnLiE4— Universal Pictures (@UniversalPicsBr) August 7, 2020
Comicbook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh broke the franchise down this week before all the commotion started:
“The franchise launched in 1978 with Halloween, directed by John Carpenter who also wrote the script with Debra Hill, birthing one of the most beloved series in horror history. Despite the popularity of the films, the '90s and '00s saw a number of disappointing sequels, in addition to reboots from Rob Zombie,” Cavanaugh said. “In 2018, David Gordon Green's Halloween earned the series some of its best responses from audiences and critics, thanks in large part to the return of Carpenter as a producer as well as actress Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode. The film's accomplishments resulted in the confirmation not just of Halloween Kills, but another sequel, Halloween Ends.”
Were you expecting the new footage today? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the fan reactions down below:
Not today unfortunately
@jason_blum So there wont be a sneak peek at #HalloweenKills on Saturday?— Nolan Gasner (@GasnerNolan) August 15, 2020
The entire fanbase
woke up this morning craving halloween kills— spence (@fauxdior) August 16, 2020
More than a little confusion
is that halloween kills teaser still happening?— chris 🔪 (@slasherhomo) August 15, 2020
A whole lot of this popping up
so umm Halloween Kills Footage?— B7 (@B7Moesha) August 15, 2020
It was never to be
thinking about how we could have got the haunting of bly manor and halloween kills in the same MONTH pic.twitter.com/08e44hLLDe— beau (@sIasherwhore) August 16, 2020
Real tears
When I found out Halloween kills was postponed till 2021 pic.twitter.com/0rpXa4kQd8— 𖤐 (@MikeyMunster) August 15, 2020
Going to be here all day
where’s the halloween kills teaser we were promised? pic.twitter.com/Y09sXbXc5v— mikey (@slashernegro) August 16, 2020
Sigh
weren’t we supposed to get a halloween kills teaser yesterday?— 🎪 𝐤𝐢𝐭 🎪 (@RiLEYC0RE) August 16, 2020
oh well
We tried.— Halloween Kills on VOD (@HKillsVOD) August 16, 2020
At this point I feel they won't reconsider the decision made.
This sucks, but we must go on. #HalloweenKills #HalloweenKillsOnVOD
Just waiting patiently
Halloween Kills waiting for release: pic.twitter.com/LVwb9iEZ0k— Pantywise, The Dancing Clown 🏳️🌈 (@Sequins4Thought) August 16, 2020
