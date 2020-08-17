No, New Halloween Kills Footage Did Not Debut This Weekend, and Fans Are Angry

Sorry horror fans, new Halloween Kills footage did not debut this weekend, and fans are very upset about it. This all stems from a misunderstanding between Universal Pictures Brazil and the fans. People were disappointed by Halloween Kills getting moved to October 2021, but the delays affecting the industry are pretty much inescapable at this point. However, the pushing towards a “peek” of a film from the company Twitter account whipped horror fans into a frenzy. Geek Nation’s Livestream Panel with Blumhouse was this weekend and the trailer was very much the same one fans had seen. One thing people can be happy about is the film is already near complete and will just be waiting for next year to make sure all the necessary bits are in order.

Universal Pictures Brazil wrote, “Prepared for a night of terror in @geeknationbr? On 08/15, we will take some films from @Blumhouse for a particularly scary panel, in partnership with the @redetelecine, which will even have a message from @jason_blum and a peek at #HalloweenKills”

Comicbook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh broke the franchise down this week before all the commotion started:

“The franchise launched in 1978 with Halloween, directed by John Carpenter who also wrote the script with Debra Hill, birthing one of the most beloved series in horror history. Despite the popularity of the films, the '90s and '00s saw a number of disappointing sequels, in addition to reboots from Rob Zombie,” Cavanaugh said. “In 2018, David Gordon Green's Halloween earned the series some of its best responses from audiences and critics, thanks in large part to the return of Carpenter as a producer as well as actress Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode. The film's accomplishments resulted in the confirmation not just of Halloween Kills, but another sequel, Halloween Ends.”

Were you expecting the new footage today? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the fan reactions down below: