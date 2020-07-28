Halloween Kills Director Teases the "Outrage" of Haddonfield in New Sequel

✖

Throughout its history, the Halloween franchise has largely focused on more intimate stories exploring Michael Myers aiming to vanquish his targets, typically exploring the threats faced by small groups of survivors, with Halloween Kills director David Gordon Green once again hinting that the upcoming sequel will explore a larger scope than what sequels previously explored. While police have been known to intervene in hopes of thwarting Michael, those efforts typically don't go quite as planned, with the upcoming film chronicling how the entire town of Haddonfield, Illinois copes with Myers' reign of terror. Halloween Kills is slated to hit theaters on October 15, 2021.

“If the first film was somewhat retelling the origin of Myers and getting us up to speed with where Laurie had been all those years, then part two is about the outrage of Haddonfield,” Green shared with Total Film [H/T GamesRadar]. “'Mob Rules' was our working title for the film. It’s about a community that is united by outrage, and divided in how to deal with evil.”

Green's 2018 Halloween served as a direct sequel to the 1978 original, allowing it to ignore the events of all other sequels for a much more intimate story. In this new canon, Myers had been locked away for 40 years following the carnage he caused on Halloween night all those years ago, with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) confronting the killer once again after the psychological trauma he caused her. Much like the 1981 Halloween II, the upcoming Halloween Kills takes place immediately after the events of its predecessor.

In addition to the reveal of Kills exploring new elements of the mythology, Green also teased what fans could expect from the third part of his Halloween trilogy, Halloween Ends.

“It’s a very different movie than Kills, and both Halloweens," the filmmaker admitted. "The script feels very fun. For me, it was essential to say, ‘Here’s a conclusive episode to my trilogy.’ I’m trying to bring closure to my ‘Laurie Strode versus Michael Myers’ storytelling.”

These comments echo remarks Green made earlier this month about the ways in which Myers' chaos impacts the community.

"This first [sequel] was more about Laurie’s life of isolation after Michael and her attempts at revenge. It was personal,” Green shared with Empire. “This is more about the unraveling of a community into chaos. It’s about how fear spreads virally.”

Sadly, while the new film was originally slated to debut this October, the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in both upcoming films to be delayed.

Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 15, 2021 and Halloween Ends lands on October 14, 2022.

