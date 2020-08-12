Halloween Kills Sneak Peek Coming This Saturday

✖

Halloween fans earned their first official look at the upcoming sequel Halloween Kills last month when it was confirmed that the movie would be delayed from this October to next October, though this weekend will reportedly see another peek at the highly anticipated sequel, courtesy of Geek Nation. With the film having been on track for a release this October, it is likely in a nearly completed status, though it's unclear if this peek will consist of behind-the-scenes footage or if it will possibly include a look at the theatrical cut. This upcoming peek is set to be unveiled on Saturday, August 15th. Halloween Kills is currently slated to hit theaters on October 15, 2021.

On Geek Nation's Brazilian Twitter account, they confirmed that a special panel will feature a discussion with Blumhouse Productions creator Jason Blum, with the account also noting that there will be a "teaser" for Halloween Kills. The Brazilian Universal Pictures Twitter account, on the other hand, described it as a "peek" at the film. With a brief teaser having already debuted last month, it would seem unlikely that the account would be promoting the inclusion of that teaser, as it has already been available online for weeks. The ambiguity of the remarks could still mean that we will merely see the same teaser, however, with it also being possible the upcoming event will feature an extended version of what fans already witnessed.

The franchise launched in 1978 with Halloween, directed by John Carpenter who also wrote the script with Debra Hill, birthing one of the most beloved series in horror history. Despite the popularity of the films, the '90s and '00s saw a number of disappointing sequels, in addition to reboots from Rob Zombie. In 2018, David Gordon Green's Halloween earned the series some of its best responses from audiences and critics, thanks in large part to the return of Carpenter as a producer as well as actress Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode. The film's accomplishments resulted in the confirmation not just of Halloween Kills, but another sequel, Halloween Ends.

O terror terá um momento especial na Geek Nation Livestream. A Blumhouse Productions terá um painel exclusivo, oferecido pela @UniversalPicsBr e @redetelecine, no dia 15 de agosto. Vai rolar até um recado especial de Jason Blum e um teaser de “Halloween Kills: O Terror Continua”. pic.twitter.com/m4VLhqli2r — Geek Nation Brasil (@geeknationbr) August 7, 2020

Most of the films in the franchise have focused on the murderous Michael Myers pursuing his victims, though Green admitted this upcoming entry expands the scope of the terror.

“If the first film was somewhat retelling the origin of Myers and getting us up to speed with where Laurie had been all those years, then part two is about the outrage of Haddonfield,” Green shared with Total Film. “'Mob Rules' was our working title for the film. It’s about a community that is united by outrage, and divided in how to deal with evil.”

Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 15, 2021 and Halloween Ends lands on October 14, 2022.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.