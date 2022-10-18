New Halloween Movie Tops Netflix Charts

Just one look at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list and you can tell that Halloween is just around the corner. The daily updating list shows the most popular films on all of Netflix, and the current lineup is full of fun horror-adjacent titles. From a live-action Scooby-Doo to a retelling of a classic monster tale, Netflix subscribers are clearly gravitating towards the steamer's spooky selections. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that a new Netflix original set on Halloween has taken the top spot on the charts.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow, a family Halloween film starring Marlon Wayans and Stranger Things breakout Priah Ferguson, currently holds the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. It soared past previous champs like Luckiest Girl Alive to take the top spot on Tuesday's edition of the list.

This new movie isn't incredibly scary, but it's a Halloween season film that families can watch together. It will likely remain somewhere on the list throughout the month of October.

You can check out a full rundown of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!