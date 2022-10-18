New Halloween Movie Tops Netflix Charts
Just one look at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list and you can tell that Halloween is just around the corner. The daily updating list shows the most popular films on all of Netflix, and the current lineup is full of fun horror-adjacent titles. From a live-action Scooby-Doo to a retelling of a classic monster tale, Netflix subscribers are clearly gravitating towards the steamer's spooky selections. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that a new Netflix original set on Halloween has taken the top spot on the charts.
The Curse of Bridge Hollow, a family Halloween film starring Marlon Wayans and Stranger Things breakout Priah Ferguson, currently holds the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list. It soared past previous champs like Luckiest Girl Alive to take the top spot on Tuesday's edition of the list.
This new movie isn't incredibly scary, but it's a Halloween season film that families can watch together. It will likely remain somewhere on the list throughout the month of October.
You can check out a full rundown of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. The Curse of Bridge Hollow
"A Halloween-hating dad reluctantly teams up with his teenage daughter when an evil spirit wreaks havoc by making their town's decorations come to life."prevnext
2. Blackout
"After waking up in a Mexican hospital with on memory, a man finds himself a cartel target and must uncover the truth — fast."prevnext
3. Luckiest Girl Alive
"A writer's perfectly crafted New York City life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history."prevnext
4. Dracula Untold
"A medieval warrior and ruler must become a vampire in order to repel the Ottoman invaders of his country in this origin story."prevnext
5. Megamind
"When cunning supervillain Megamind accidentally kills his crime-fighting nemesis, he creates a new enemy who seeks to destroy the world."prevnext
6. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."prevnext
7. 17 Again
"Nearing a midlife crisis, Mike wishes he could have a do-over in life — and that's exactly what he gets when he wakes up to find he's 17 again."prevnext
8. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
"Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby must stop a menacing scoundrel who plans to turn their town of Coolsville into the complete opposite."prevnext
9. Despicable Me 2
"More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil."prevnext
10. Last Seen Alive
"When his wife suddenly vanishes at a gas station, an ordinary man takes extraordinary measures to find her even has he himself falls under suspicion."prev